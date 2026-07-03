College Football's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: No. 24 WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman is slotted at No. 24 in CFB HQ's list of the most important players ahead of the 2026 college football season.

As a reminder, this list includes 10 defensive players and only 6 quarterbacks to give all positions their proper due.

<< Previous: No. 25 Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU Tigers

No. 24: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas Longhorns

Wide receiver Cam Coleman was the consensus No. 1 player in the transfer portal when the former five-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama, announced his departure from Auburn on Dec. 29.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound pass catcher visited Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Alabama before committing to the Longhorns on Jan. 11, choosing Steve Sarkisian's program over familiar territory in College Station, where Coleman had originally committed during high school before flipping to Auburn in December 2023.

Former Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown against the South Alabama Jaguars. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two priorities drove the decision. Coleman wanted to play with an established quarterback after catching passes from four different signal-callers across two seasons at Auburn, including Payton Thorne, Hank Brown, Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels.

He also preferred to remain in the SEC. Arch Manning, a potential No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, checked the first box. Austin checked the second. Sources estimated his NIL deal at a minimum of $3 million.

The five-star trapped inside Auburn's dysfunction

Coleman arrived at Auburn as the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2024 class and ESPN's top-ranked wide receiver prospect nationally. As a true freshman, the former Central High receiver recorded 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 16.2 yards per catch and earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

But 22 of those catches, 306 of those yards and six of those scores came in his final three games. For the first eight appearances, Coleman averaged fewer than two catches per contest.

His sophomore year brought expanded usage but diminished efficiency. Coleman started all 12 games in 2025 and finished with 56 catches for a team-leading 708 yards and five touchdowns while the per-catch average dropped from 16.2 to 12.6 yards.

Cam Coleman is going to be electric for Texas🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lv5o64BTO2 — The Ruffino & Joe Show (@Ruffinonjoeshow) July 2, 2026

CBS Sports noted that through 16 career games, the former five-star ranked outside the top 100 nationally in receiving yards per game and should have been discussed alongside Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith rather than treated as an afterthought. Auburn's inability to sustain a passing attack hampered Coleman's potential.

Hugh Freeze's firing after the loss to Kentucky sealed Coleman's exit. His career totals at Auburn across 23 games read 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, numbers that hinted at a player whose ceiling had been artificially compressed by his surroundings.

What Coleman fixes for Texas

Sarkisian built his Alabama offenses around vertical threats like Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Calvin Ridley. Since arriving in Austin, he has searched for a true boundary receiver who could command safety attention and open the field for the rest of the offense.

Texas lost starting receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Parker Livingstone to the portal, and the passing offense dropped from 14th nationally in 2024 to 44th during 2025's 10-3 season.

The 201-pounder's spring debut erased concerns about a transition period. On day one, Coleman caught a deep touchdown from backup quarterback KJ Lacey in wet conditions. By Week 2, a viral clip of Coleman leaping over true freshman cornerback Samari Matthews for a contested grab had turned a routine spring session into a statewide conversation.

Yeah you can't overthrow Cam Coleman like this. Beautiful double move pic.twitter.com/zGIqGUQPj1 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 20, 2025

"I think the skill set kind of speaks for itself," the Texas coach said. "But I think it's the work ethic, the demeanor, his willingness to be coachable, the effort he exudes."

He also placed Coleman in rare company. "When your best players are your best practice players, they send a great message to the rest of the team. And I think Cam has done that."

Coleman's arrival reshapes coverage math for Ryan Wingo, who led Texas with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025. Both operate on the outside, but their skill sets complement rather than overlap. Coleman wins above the rim with 16 of 31 career contested catches. Wingo stretches the field with a career average depth of target exceeding 13 yards.

"Both of those guys are so accustomed to always having the safety cheating toward them," the coach said. "If you're only going to play with one safety, you can only cheat so many ways."

What Coleman must deliver at Texas

ESPN's Jordan Reid ranked Coleman the No. 2 wide receiver in the country entering 2026, and draft evaluators project the 6-3 pass catcher as a first-round pick. A player of that caliber is what the Longhorns need to take a step closer to a national title.

However, On3's Jake Crain and former Auburn center Cole Cubelic both questioned Coleman's focus and dedication in practice. His drop rate needs to shrink, and his route tree needs to expand beyond vertical and contested-catch concepts.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning could deliver a huge season with the help of wide receiver Cam Coleman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman is the kind of target who can accelerate the second-year starter's development, a receiver who turns 50-50 balls into mismatches and punishes defensive backs for anything less than perfect technique.

Texas opens the season at home against Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Coleman's first true measuring stick arrives the following week when Ohio State visits Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.