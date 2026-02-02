Nation's no. 3 QB currently holds offers from twenty college football programs

As the 2027 recruiting season gains steam, top players are catching new offers quicker than top wide receivers can snag passes. One outstanding example is a top prep QB, who already has at least 20 FBS scholarship offers and will likely gain more as the months move.

Israel Abrams is a top 2027 QB from outside Chicago who is drawing attention from across the nation's spectrum of top collegiate programs. Abrams is current ranked as the No. 3 national QB prospect by On3Sports and the No. 2 QB from 247sports. He's getting attention enough to validate those rankings.

The Massive Recruitment of a Star QB

Abrams has shown his stardom on the field. He passed for over 2,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024 as a sophomore and then upped his production to 4,296 yards and 50 scores in the 2025 season. Already 6'4", Abrams has the size and arm strength to be a pure pocket passer at the next level.

Expert predictions at On3sports have Iowa State as the earlier leader in Abrams's recruitment, but there are plenty of major programs that have already extended offers to Abrams. Big Ten suitors include defending champion Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan State, Maryland, and local possibility Northwestern. That said, SEC schools including Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, Arkansas, and Ole Miss are all on Abrams's recruitment.

Abrams's Early Leader

On3 notes that Abrams has already taken six unofficial visits to Iowa State, where new coach Jimmy Rogers replaced the successful Matt Campbell. Penn State and Campbell haven't appeared on Abrams's offer list yet. The other two schools that the Illinois passer has visited on three occasions are Minnesota and Tennessee. His most recent visit came in mid-January with a trip to Auburn.

247 has Abrams ranked behind only Louisiana prep standout Elijah Haven at the QB position. The recruiting service has Abrams listed as a four-star recruit and the nation's No. 22 player. On3 puts Abrams behind not only Haven but also Texas QB (and Texas Tech commit) Kavian Bryant. Abrams is the nation's No. 44 player, also as a four-star recruit in the On3 rankings.

Arkansas State transfer Jaylen Raynor is the likely starting QB for Iowa State in 2026 after the departure of Rocco Becht in the transfer portal following coach Campbell to Penn State. That would open up the position for Abrams as soon as 2027, where he could follow the Bryce Underwood route of playing as a true freshman. But again, Iowa State suddenly is getting more and more company in the recruitment of Israel Abrams, which is a situation that's only likely to continue.