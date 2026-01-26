College football transfer portal: Sunday's 5 biggest moves

Sunday continued the transfer portal's mojo, with Tennessee making three moves and a national champion defensive lineman finding his new home. While the portal entry is closed for almost all players and February is just around the corner, there's still plenty of activity to log. Here are five big moves from Sunday.

Hosea Wheeler to Baylor

Indiana DL Hosea Wheeler has signed with Baylor, @On3 has learned.



Wheeler is awaiting a Feb. 10th court date, as part of the Pavia lawsuit challenging the NCAA rules that JUCO seasons count towards a player’s five-year eligibility window. Has 150 career tackles, 12 TFLs and 4… pic.twitter.com/Hg4DB8ySoT — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 25, 2026

Wheeler was a contributing defensive tackle for Indiana after three seasons at Western Kentucky (and a JUCO season before that). His status isn't certain, but he's likely to gain another year of eligibility through litigation and he's planning to spend it at Baylor.

Wheeler had 31 tackles including four tackles for loss and receovered a pair of fumbles in 2025 at Indiana. The 6'3", 300 pound tackle should see plenty of action at Baylor in 2026.

Ian Duarte to Tennessee

BREAKING: Idaho State transfer WR/Return specialist Ian Duarte has committed to Tennessee, @SWiltfong_ and @PeteNakos report🍊



Duarte totaled 521 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns this season. https://t.co/cIZ5r6bMXR pic.twitter.com/xsRpJPVzCs — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 25, 2026

Duarte isn't exactly a household name, but the Idaho State receiver could be a developing player to watch for the Vols. In two years at FCS Idaho State, the 5'10" Duarte caught 93 passes for 925 yards. He also played in the return game at Idaho State.

Duarte is from Idaho, which is likely why the three-star prospect didn't field more attention out of high school from larger programs. But a speedy slot receiver with experience should be right at home for Tennessee in his two remaining years of eligibility.

Drake Martinez to Tennessee

BREAKING: UT Martin transfer TE Drake Martinez has COMMITTED to Tennessee! 🍊



Martinez totaled 18 receptions for 124 YDS and 1 TD In 2025 for the Skyhawks



Vols add some more TE depth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7AFobAGwKJ — Vol Scoops (@VolScoops) January 25, 2026

Tennessee nabbed multiple commitments on Sunday and Martinez is another intriguing addition. He's certainly seen enough destinations, starting out at Colorado State, then moving on to McNeese State, Houston Christian, and Tennessee-Martin.

The 6'3". 240 pound senior caught 18 passes for 124 yards in 2025. Tennessee is obviously still beefing up their receiving options, and Martinez is strong enough at 240 pounds to also be a capable blocker. He has one year of eligibility.

Jadais Richard to Tennessee

BREAKING: Miami transfer DB Jadais Richard has Committed to Tennessee, he tells @On3



He’s totaled 52 tackles, 5 PD, 1 INT, 1 FF, and 1.5 sacks in his college career thus far https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/E1TvU4G1QP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 25, 2026

While Tennessee hit the FCS level for a couple of commits, the Vols also nabbed a defensive back from Miami. Richard spent a year at Vanderbilt, followed by three at Miami. He was making big strides in 2024 before a season-ending injury. In nine games that year, he had 27 tackles and broke up three passes, including an interception.

Richard ended up redshirting in 2025, so he has a season of eligibility remaining and should help shore up Tennessee's secondary in 2026.

AJ Newberry to Oregon State

ICYMI: Vanderbilt RB transfer AJ Newberry has signed with Oregon State!



The Junior rushed for 338yds and 6TDs in 3 season with the Commodores, while also hauling in 152yds receiving for 2TDs. An INSTANT impact pull through the portal. Welcome HOME AJ! #TheDamStandard pic.twitter.com/7x3Xjwx9cu — Beavs.Report (@beavs_report) January 25, 2026

Newberry spent three seasons at Vanderbilt, but saw his playing time drop in 2025 after a promising 2024 season. He's now headed to Oregon State. The running back had 338 rushing yards and six scores at Vandy, and also caught two more touchdowns. With five touchdowns coming in 2024, he seemed on his way, but ended up getting just 18 carries in 2025.

Oregon State's 1,000 yard back Anthony Hankerson was a senior, so Newberry should join the rotation immediately at OSU and get a chance at more snaps in 2026.