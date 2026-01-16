Nation's No. 3 quarterback scheduled visits to Auburn, Mississippi State

As the transfer portal winds down, some SEC schools are self-evidently shifting their focus to 2027. One of the top 2027 QB prospects in the nation has already gotten some SEC interest, but he's looking to set visits to Auburn and Mississippi State as his recruitment extends.

Auburn will be under new head coach Alex Golesh and will feature USF transfer Byrum Brown at QB in 2026, but the senior has just one year of remaining eligibility. State will return dual-threat standout Kamario Taylor, but is obviously looking to add some QB depth.

Antioch, Tennessee high school passer Andre Adams, ranked as the No. 3 QB in the nation in Rivals' internal prospect rankings, is the passer drawing significant SEC attention. Adams is planning to visit both Mississippi State and Auburn in January.

Auburn and Mississippi State set to host one of the nation's top QB prospects this month: https://t.co/c4nVzTa7nf — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) January 15, 2026

Adams's recruiting leaders

The early leader in Adams's recruitment has been Vanderbilt, still a slight favorite in On3's expert predictions to land the standout junior QB. Auburn is the second-ranked team in those predictions, with Georgia Tech a distant third.

The nearly 6'3" Adams is emerging as a standout dual-threat prospect in the 2027 class. He's from just a few minutes from Vanderbilt's campus and has doubtlessly had many opportunities to see what Diego Pavia has done in the Commodores offense as a dual-threat QB.

Adams's story

Adams passed for 3,418 yards with 35 touchdowns and just a single interception as a junior in 2025. He also rushed for 855 yards and 13 more scores on the ground. In one memorable game, Adams racked up 714 all-purpose yards, passing for 507 yards and running for an additional 207 more. Adams threw for 2,121 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2024.

Adams has already taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt. Among the numerous other programs who have offered him scholarships, according to 247, are Michigan State, Louisville, Clemson, NC State, and Cincinnati.

247 is less bullish in its evaluation of Adams than Rivals, tagging him as the No. 18 QB prospect in the nation in its internal rankings and the No. 10 QB prospect in its composite rankings (which would place him as the nation's No. 131 overall player). With several SEC schools clearly interested in Adams as part of their plans for 2027 and beyond, his recruitment will be worth watching as the 2026 recruiting cycle begins.