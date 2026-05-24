8 Must-Watch Non-Conference College Football Games in 2026

Non-conference games are often part of the schedule you fast-forward through.

With so much at stake in every contest, a single September loss can knock a contender out of the playoff field before Thanksgiving. Just ask last year's Notre Dame team that lost early to Miami and could never quite recover.

The 2026 schedule is loaded with games that carry that kind of weight. Here are eight non-conference matchups, originally highlighted by CBS Sports, and a few more that are worth clearing your calendar for this fall.

Clemson at LSU

Two programs that both went 7-6 in 2025 meet Sept. 5 at Tiger Stadium with College GameDay on site. The difference is in the trajectory. Kiffin arrives in Baton Rouge with portal quarterback Sam Leavitt and a program pointed upward. Swinney opens with first-time starter Christopher Vizzina and a fanbase that has lost patience. LSU leads the all-time series 4-1, and this is Clemson's first trip to Baton Rouge.

Baylor vs. Auburn in Atlanta

Both programs went 5-7 in 2025. New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh debuts with USF transfer Byrum Brown at quarterback, while Dave Aranda counters with former five-star DJ Lagway, who transferred from Florida after two inconsistent seasons. Auburn opened as a one-score favorite at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 5, which tells you where each program is headed.

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and head coach Alex Golesh talk during warm-ups before the Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field

Luke Fickell is 17-21 at Wisconsin and enters Year 4 on a warm seat. Notre Dame, a near 20-point favorite, brings Heisman hopeful CJ Carr to one of the most iconic venues in American sports on Sept. 6. The Badgers bring in transfer quarterback Colton Joseph and 33 portal additions. Wisconsin desperately needs a signature win.

Ohio State at Texas

The third straight meeting between these programs takes place in Austin on Sept. 12 with national title implications already attached. Ohio State's Julian Sayin completed nearly 80 percent of his passes in 2025, and the nation's No. 1 WR, Jeremiah Smith, is sure to be a huge factor. Arch Manning enters his second full year as Texas's starter, looking for payback at home after the Longhorns lost both previous matchups. Jeremiah Smith returns for the Buckeyes.

Oklahoma at Michigan

Oklahoma held Bryce Underwood to 9-of-24 passing in a 24-13 win in Norman last season. Now the home-and-home flips to Ann Arbor on Sept. 12. New Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham named Underwood his starter before spring practice even began. John Mateer returns for the Sooners and should be considered a dark-horse candidate for the Heisman.

Oklahoma's John Mateer during the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State at Alabama

FSU stunned No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in Tallahassee last year. Now the home-and-home wraps in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 19. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels takes over at quarterback for Mike Norvell, who is 7-18 since the Seminoles' 13-0 ACC title season in 2023. Alabama counters with an unsettled quarterback battle between Keelon Russell and Austin Mack.

Notre Dame at BYU

Notre Dame and BYU were the two highest-ranked teams left out of the 2025 CFP, finishing No. 10 and No. 11. Both know what is at stake on Oct. 17 in Provo. Bear Bachmeier threw for 3,033 yards and ran for 11 touchdowns as a true freshman. "We didn't really get a lot of respect last year," Bachmeier said. "I'm glad they're on the schedule."

Miami at Notre Dame

Miami beat Notre Dame 27-24 in the 2025 opener and went on to reach the national championship game. The Irish won their next 10 games and want revenge. CJ Carr faces transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns at Duke in 2025. Miami has not won in South Bend since 1984.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also worth watching



Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Nashville: Trinidad Chambliss returns after winning a legal battle for a sixth year of eligibility, leading a 13-2 Ole Miss team into the inaugural Music City Kickoff on Sept. 6. Louisville counters with Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz.

TCU vs. North Carolina in Dublin: Bill Belichick makes his college head coaching debut at Aviva Stadium on Aug. 29 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Neither program has ever played overseas.

Tennessee at Georgia Tech: The Vols make their first trip to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1986 on Sept. 12. Both programs enter with new quarterbacks in an SEC-ACC clash in Atlanta.

Boise State at Oregon: Dante Moore passed on the NFL Draft and returns as a Heisman contender for a Ducks team that has reached the CFP in back-to-back seasons. The Broncos are 3-1 all-time in the series and have a history of ruining Oregon's plans.