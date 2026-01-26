Nation's No. 4 recruit sends message after 'amazing' SEC visit

While a few schools are still finishing off 2026 portal recruiting, the immediate focus has moved to 2027 for many programs. Particularly with schools featuring new coaches, the 2027 high school class is the first chance to truly dive in and make a statement in recruiting.

While much of the country is battling ugly weather over the weekend, one of the nation's top prospects took advantage of one area that isn't having those issues to work in a visit. At the same time, one of the up and coming new coaches of the SEC is making a jump on a big recruiting season.

An impressive visit for Hiller

Pennsylvania offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller took a visit to Florida over the weekend. Hiller was obviously impressed with his treatment from the Gators and new head coach Jon Sumrall. His post-visit comments reflect increased interested in Florida as a legitimate player in his recruitment. Sumrall told On3sports's Chad Simmons that Florida "did everything right" and that "the visit was amazing."

'This visit 100% cemented Florida': 5-star IOL Maxwell Hiller breaks down first trip to UFhttps://t.co/dSwAGCztuA pic.twitter.com/SWEBT6SlCn — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) January 25, 2026

Hiller is a five-star recruit. 247sports ranks Hiller, who is 6'5" and 300 pounds, as the nation's No. 4 overall prospect and the top interior lineman in the 2027 national recruiting class. Despite his size, the big lineman's athleticism is impressive enough that he already has a basketball offer from Division I La Salle. Hiller is from Pennsylvania and has been at the center of a vortex of attention from top college football programs.

In recent days, Hiller entertained visitors from Georgia and Clemson, two of the multitude of schools that are involved with the standout lineman. Given his Pennsylvania roots, Penn State is a likely player in his recruitment. Hiller took unofficial visits to State College and to Alabama last fall and also has a summertime visit set for South Carolina.

Dabo Swinney and Matt Luke visit with 2027 5 ⭐️ OL Maxwell Hiller https://t.co/zDfl5MNkKJ — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 21, 2026

Florida's recruiting efforts

At the moment, Florida has just a single commitment for the 2027 class. Earlier this week, in-state cornerback Amare Nugent (a four-star recruit) gave his commitment to the Gators.

The Gators added five offensive linemen to the 2026 class, but none of them were ranked above three stars by 247sports. The Gators will need to fill out an offensive line that struggled at times in 2025. The Gators had trouble running (12th in the SEC) and got inconsistent returns in the passing game with QB DJ Lagway.

At the moment, Hiller is the only five-star interior lineman in the 2027 recruiting class nationally. Five interior linemen are ranked among 247's top 100 players in the class. Of the five, only one has made a commitment, as Kaeden Perry, ranked second at the position behind Hiller and 13th overall, has given his pledge to Oklahoma. Sumrall and Florida have plenty of company in the battle for Hiller, but they've certainly made their presence known.