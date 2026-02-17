Top-10 WR Set to Decide Between Four Major College Football Programs on Friday

While college football is sidelined for the foreseeable future, there's still plenty of action happening off the field, particularly on the recruiting trail.

Winter is beginning to turn to spring, and that means it's time for the next chapter in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Before the season kicks off in August, thousands of prospects will take official visits and make commitments to programs.

In the current age of the sport, it's all about speed. While some recruits while wait until the Early Signing Period to decide, the majority will commit far before then. There have already been a decent chunk of recruits to go off the board by the middle of February.

Another name will join them in the upcoming days.

Four-Star WR Down To Four With Decision On The Horizon

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, at right, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-star wide receiver and rising senior Quentin Hale has heavily explored his options dating back to last fall. Now, Hale is closing in on a decision.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Hale is set to announce his commitment on Friday, February 20. The talented pass-catcher will be choosing between USC, Texas, Oklahoma, and LSU.

Multiple insiders are projecting Hale to stay on the West Coast and commit to the Trojans. USC and head coach Lincoln Riley had one of the top recruiting classes in the country last year.

Hale visited USC, Texas, and Oklahoma last fall. LSU is a relatively new contender as the Tigers offered him a scholarship in December. However, head coach Lane Kiffin is known to pull off some big moves on the trail.

Regardless, the first commitment isn't always the last, and whoever ultimately nets Hale's pledge will have to fight to keep his signature by December.

Hale transferred to Centennial High School for his senior season.

During his junior campaign at Cathedral High School, Hale caught 62 passes for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns. He posted 100+ receiving yards in three games, including a season-high 8 receptions for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 56-54 loss to Simi Valley High School on September 12.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 51 overall prospect, the No. 7 WR, and the No. 7 recruit in California in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

