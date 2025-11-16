Nation's No. 1 recruit announces commitment to college football powerhouse
A day after securing one of the most important wins of its season, Georgia learned it also landed a commitment from the most highly-regarded football recruit in the country.
Jayden Wade, the top-ranked high school prospect in the 2028 college football recruiting class, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs, via Rivals.
Georgia defeated Texas in a rematch of last season’s SEC Championship Game on Saturday night, taking an important step closer towards playing for the conference title again this year, and Wade’s pledge makes it an even better weekend for the program.
A quarterback at IMG Academy, Wade is considered the No. 1 overall prospect in the country regardless of position by all the major recruiting services.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback recruit pledged to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs over finalists Ohio State, Texas, and Oregon.
“Georgia is a great place. The message is, they can develop me, and I’ll be able to compete every year for a championship,” Wade said in comments to 247Sports.
Georgia considered Wade a primary recruiting target some time ago, hosting him to Athens several times, and gave him a formal offer at the start of his freshman season at IMG.
The quarterback impressed Georgia assistants, including offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, with his technical acumen and practice reps, and it was Bobo who helped lead the charge in the recruitment.
Rivals recruiting analyst Charles Power has spoken very highly of Wade’s potential, calling him “one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle.”
Wade “registers as an elite athlete with impressive speed times in the combine setting. Has a tight, quick throwing motion with a live downfield arm.”
The quarterback also “has the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field,” but Power also noted his lack of experience up to now.
“Limited in terms of valuable game reps, working as a backup at national powerhouse IMG as a freshman. Will benefit greatly from gleaning experience on Friday nights,” he added.
Wade is coming off his best season as a high school player, appearing in nine games for IMG Academy as a sophomore.
The quarterback completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,376 yards while averaging over 152 yards per game and nearly 19 yards per pass, scoring 20 touchdowns and throwing just 2 interceptions.
In his varsity career, Wade is a 63.5 percent passer with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
Georgia is considered the No. 2 team in the 2028 college football recruiting team rankings, trailing only Ohio State right now, according to 247Sports.
Wade is Georgia’s second prospect from the 2028 class, joining tight end Asa Wall.