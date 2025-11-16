Nation's No. 1 recruit announces commitment to college football powerhouse

BREAKING: Class of 2028 #1 Recruit Jayden Wade has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 190 QB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Bulldogs over Texas and Ohio State⁰⁰"G on my chest, Dawg in my heart."⁰https://t.co/obhWmhERn0 pic.twitter.com/MLfz8zdlfp