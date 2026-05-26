National Power Emerges as Clear No. 1 in Five-Team Battle for Elite 4-Star RB Prospect

Alabama is the team to beat for one of the top running back prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Gainesville, Georgia's Nigel Newkirk, a four-star back in the Rivals300, holds offers from a who's who of college football. Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons has logged an expert prediction for the Crimson Tide to land Newkirk, who ranks No. 11 among running backs in the 2027 class.

The timing matters. Newkirk is slated for his official visit to Tuscaloosa later this month, with subsequent trips to LSU, Ohio State and Michigan to follow. Alabama gets the first crack, which is no accident.

Alabama's advantage in Nigel Newkirk recruitment

The Crimson Tide's edge here goes beyond coaching relationships. During a Junior Day visit to Tuscaloosa, Newkirk was greeted by former Gainesville High teammates Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews, both of whom signed with Alabama in the 2026 class.

Their message to him was straight and to the point: Newkirk "might as well stay an elephant," a reference to the common mascot between their old high school and the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Xavier Griffin (11), a former high school teammate of Newkirk, during the Alabama A-Day spring football scrimmage game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Newkirk has noticed how Alabama develops backs for the next level. "Alabama has got a lot of special backs that have come through there," he said.

His connection with the program goes beyond the roster, too. "Alabama shows me love," Newkirk told Simmons. "I like the fact that every time they have a conversation with me, it's never about football. That tells me a lot."

What Newkirk's decision timeline tells us

Newkirk plans to announce his commitment on July 1. That gives Alabama roughly a month to let its official visit do the work before Ohio State, LSU and Michigan each get their turns.

He rushed for 1,496 yards and 19 touchdowns during his junior season at Gainesville High, and his stock has been climbing steadily since. The Rivals300 ranking reflects that trajectory.

Way ahead of schedule , come back about to be crazy ! pic.twitter.com/RkD6KD1MrM — Nigel Newkirk (@NigelNewkirk2) May 9, 2026

The Ohio State factor is worth watching. Per Rivals analyst Steve Wiltfong, if the Buckeyes miss on five-star David Gabriel-Georges, they become a much more aggressive player for Newkirk. That could complicate things after Alabama's visit.

The Crimson Tide enter the summer as the clear frontrunner, with two expert predictions at Rivals already locked in their favor. Newkirk is scheduled to be on campus in Tuscaloosa on May 29.