Football is built in the trenches. The impact of a defensive lineman doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, but a dominant one collapses the pocket, forces quarterbacks into rushed decisions, and shuts down the run game by controlling gaps and absorbing double teams, allowing linebackers and defensive backs to play more aggressively.

That's why Florida native Jamar Thompson remains one of the most highly sought-after high school prospects in the country.

The West Boca Raton (Fla.) standout is widely regarded as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida in the 2027 class, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound interior wrecking ball who has already drawn more than 40 scholarship offers. A four-star recruit, Rivals lists him as the No. 14 overall prospect at the position, while ESPN has him at No. 10.

Over the past three seasons, he has racked up 128 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, according to 247 Sports.

Now, as the world awaits his decision, Thompson has made a major switch-up involving two powerhouse college football programs.

On Wednesday, Thompson told Rivals that Texas has officially surged into his top group and, more importantly, he has canceled his planned official visit to Michigan (June 19–21) and replaced it with a trip to Austin.

He is now down to a final four: Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, and Texas.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson tells @Rivals that Texas is now a top school in his recruitment 🤘



The No. 1 DL in Florida was set to visit Michigan June 19-21 but has replaced that with Texas



He’s now down to Auburn, Miami, Ohio State, and Texashttps://t.co/RtpI2aORi8 pic.twitter.com/l4FADKAtr8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 20, 2026

What Jamar Thompson's decision means for Michigan and Texas

Michigan has a long history of producing elite defensive linemen, from legends like Mike Hammerstein, Mark Messner, and Chris Hutchinson to modern stars Brandon Graham, Aidan Hutchinson, and Derrick Moore. In the Jim Harbaugh era, in particular, the Wolverines completely rebuilt their identity through the trenches, producing multiple elite players who now play in the NFL.

That's what makes Thompson’s decision to replace a planned Michigan visit with Texas significant. Michigan has traditionally been the place where top DL prospects can develop while earning high visibility playing for a historic brand in the Big Ten, and then turn pro.

However, Michigan’s program has been unstable since Harbaugh left and has been impacted by staff changes and the recent fallout from the Sherrone Moore situation, which may be influencing recruiting decisions.

For Texas, however, it presents a real opportunity to land one of the top recruits in the country right from underneath Michigan's nose.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been among the most aggressive recruiters in the 2027 cycle, already securing commitments from four-star edge rushers Cameron Hall, the No. 10 EDGE nationally, and Derwin Fields, ranked No. 22 at the position.

Steve Sarkisian is also set to add a loaded 2026 defensive front featuring four-star edge rushers Richard Wesley and Jamarion Carlton, along with highly regarded defensive lineman James Johnson.

If Texas can eventually add Thompson to that mix, it would further solidify a defensive front built to survive the weekly trench warfare of the SEC.

With Thompson being a South Florida native, Miami likely presents the biggest challenge for Sarkisian. The Hurricanes also have a strong history of developing elite defensive linemen, and the idea of staying close to home could be the deciding factor.