Nation’s No. 1 RB draws major interest from two college football powerhouses

Georgia hosts Kemon Spell for critical visit amid Penn State battle

Kemon Spell, the top-ranked running back in the 2027 cycle, is set to visit the University of Georgia this weekend. The McKeesport High School standout has been at the center of a recruiting tug-of-war between the Bulldogs and Penn State following his decommitment from the Nittany Lions last fall.

Recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong and Josh Newberg recently discussed the shifting dynamics of Spell’s recruitment. Wiltfong noted that while Penn State generated significant traction after hiring head coach Matt Campbell in December, Georgia remains a formidable contender.

Kemon Spell, McKeesport running back, decommitted from Penn State in October with the Nittany Lions remain in the mix. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Kemon Spell is expected at Georgia this weekend,” Wiltfong said. “I know we talked about Penn State's momentum, and I know I have a prediction on Penn State for Kemon Spell, but that's also based on some fast-developing things that could potentially happen.”

Wiltfong added that if those developments do not materialize, he expects Georgia to re-emerge as the favorite. Spell previously stated that the Nittany Lions were not ahead of the Bulldogs, keeping the door open for head coach Kirby Smart’s program.

Georgia’s appeal centers on its offensive scheme and history of developing elite ball carriers. The Bulldogs have successfully pitched their style of play and the opportunity for immediate playing time. Spell’s interest in the SEC powerhouse dates back to a successful visit last fall, where he expressed admiration for how the coaching staff utilizes their running backs.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound athlete is coming off a dominant stretch of play in Pennsylvania. During his breakout 2024 sophomore campaign, he rushed for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns on just 157 carries. His production included massive performances in the WPIAL 4A playoffs, where he posted rushing totals of 280 and 274 yards.

How afraid are teams of @KemonJones9? Look where the 11th defender plays.



I've watched this highlight a million times and do not understand why the safety is 30-40 yards back.



The Kemon Spell Effect ™️ pic.twitter.com/SSR67SWPV8 — Colin Crissey (@ColinPat3) January 27, 2026

While Notre Dame currently holds the lead in the 247Sports Crystal Ball projections, Penn State is working to keep the in-state star home. Campbell has met personally with Spell in an effort to stabilize a class rocked by the midseason firing of James Franklin. Nevertheless, this weekend’s visit to Athens offers Georgia a chance to halt Penn State’s progress.

"If he's visiting, that means the door is very much wide open still and not shutting for Penn State," Wiltfong said.

