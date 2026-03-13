West Boca Raton High School's Jamar Thompson is the top-ranked defensive tackle recruit in the state of Florida, but only one in-state college program made his new top list.

Thompson, who is listed at a towering 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds as a high school junior, is narrowing the focus of his recruitment to Auburn, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State, per On3/Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Thompson is ranked the No. 20 defensive line prospect and No. 190 overall recruit in the 2027 class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, and it's easy to see why he's racked up offers and interest from many of the most high-profile college football programs in the country.

Per MaxPreps, Thompson had 42 tackles, 5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss as a wrecking ball in the middle of the defensive line for a 13-2 West Boca Raton team that won its second straight Florida Class 6A state football championship last season.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 305 DL is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman in Florida (per the 2027 Rivals300)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/RtpI2aORi8 pic.twitter.com/7SNFDXotVq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 12, 2026

Thompson hasn't said much publicly about his recruitment, but he did comment in January to On3/Rivals that one of the best relationships he'd developed among the coaches recruiting him was with Miami defensive line coach Damione Lewis.

Lewis was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft out of Miami and played for the Rams, Panthers and Texans in the NFL.

Thompson attended several Miami games last season and talked of the value the Hurricanes offer in being able to stay close to home.

“It feels good to have a team that’s really good in your backyard,” Thompson told On3 at the time. “If you don’t want to go anywhere else, you can just come here and have a bright future.”

Miami may be hard to beat in Thompson's recruitment, especially coming off a run to the national championship game, but it's certainly interesting to see a pair of bitter Big Ten rivals also in the thick of it for the Florida defensive tackle.

Just as it's surprising to see the in-state Gators not on the list, after Thompson had spoken as recently as late December about his strong connection with the staff there.

Thompson had previously named a top 10 schools list in the fall that included Florida, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas.

So Auburn has picked up recent momentum in its recruitment, making it onto Thompson's short list of four schools he's presently focused on in his recruitment.