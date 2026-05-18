No. 1 College Football OT Recruit Revealed in Latest Rankings

Every college football offseason ushers in an important time for future roster improvement at each program.

The majority of the incoming 2026 freshmen signed with their future college football program in December, while a smaller group signed in February. Thousands of college football players from every level of the sport hopped into the NCAA transfer portal in early January and committed to their next school at the end of the month.

The primary focus for each college football program lies with the class of 2027, but key 2028 prospects have already begun to map out their schools of interest. A handful of these 2028 prospects have already decided upon which college they will attend, but the vast majority will wait another year to make that choice.

One name emerging among the top prospects in the 2028 cycle is four-star offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes. The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder from Detroit, Michigan, ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 1 prospect in Michigan and No. 19 overall prospect in 2028 on Rivals' Industry Rankings.

Charles Power of Rivals said that Wilkes "gets to the second level with ease as a run blocker" and "has the reactive quickness and length to protect at a high level as a pass blocker" in a scouting report from March. Wilkes is a dual-sport athlete for Cass Technical, playing both football and basketball.

Rivals lauded Wilkes even more in a new set of rankings on Monday. In its updated Rivals300 rankings, Rivals now ranks Wilkes as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2028.

Early interests

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Early returns suggest an impending Big Ten battle for Wilkes' commitment.

Michigan is the closest Power Four program to Detroit and is among the clubhouse leaders in visits from Wilkes with four in the past two years. The Wolverines' highest-rated 2027 commit, Jakari Lipsey, is a four-star offensive tackle from Kalamazoo, Michigan and ranks among the top 10 prospects at the position group.

The other Power Four school in Michigan has also hosted Wilkes on four different visits. Michigan State hosted Wilkes on a visit at the tail end of March, although the majority of Wilkes' visits to the Spartans occurred before they named Pat Fitzgerald as their next head coach.

Ohio State hosted Wilkes on a visit in the days following his latest visit to Michigan State. The Buckeyes have loaded up on a trio of four-star offensive tackles for their 2027 recruiting class and are among the few programs with commitments in their 2028 recruiting class.