Five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison is not just another blue-chip prospect surfing through the early recruiting cycle.

He is the No. 1 overall player in Rivals’ updated 2028 rankings, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, the younger brother of Marvin Harrison Jr., and already one of the most closely watched young pass catchers in America.

The Philadelphia native out of St. Joseph's Preparatory School has backed up the hype with production. Harrison earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors, scored 10 touchdowns in his first varsity season, and helped power St. Joe’s Prep to a PIAA 6A state championship, including a touchdown catch in the title game.

His sophomore rise only accelerated, producing a 20-touchdown campaign that has quickly turned him into one of the most coveted players in the country.

Now comes the new twist.

According to Rivals’ latest reporting, Harrison’s recruitment is beginning to crystallize around three heavyweights: Oregon, Ohio State, and Miami.

His father told Rivals those programs have separated themselves not simply because they offered, but because they are “heavily recruiting” and because their receiver coaches have made the strongest impression.

"I can tell you it's two things," Marvin Harrison Sr. told Rivals. 'There's a difference between offering a scholarship and recruiting a kid, and they're heavily recruiting the kid."

"Number two, the thing that stood out most about those three schools, all three wide receiver coaches are very knowledgeable at that position. They are excellent. Ross (Douglas) at Oregon, Cortez (Hankton) at Ohio State, and KB (Kevin Beard) down at Miami. Very knowledgeable, and that's when Jett is having the most fun. He had a lot of fun talking to each receiver coach. That's been the most impressive thing."

Marvin Harrison Sr. was an All-Big East receiver at Syracuse. Marvin Harrison Jr. became a star at Ohio State. Now, Jett Harrison faces his own decision. Here's what each of the three programs can offer the 6-foot-1 wideout.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State may possess the most obvious emotional pull. The Buckeyes turned wide receiver development into an assembly line long before NIL altered the sport’s geography. From Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr., Columbus has consistently produced elite wideouts who have since gone pro. The Buckeyes can also offer Jett something few others can: a proven blueprint his own family has already seen work at the highest level.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon, meanwhile, offers a different kind of magnetism. Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have recruited with SEC-level aggression and national ambition. Oregon’s recruiting infrastructure, Nike connection, and offensive visibility create a flashy but substantive selling point.

Wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has emerged as one of the sport’s fast-rising recruiters, and Oregon can sell Harrison on being a centerpiece in a program that is trying to build a long-term Big Ten powerhouse identity.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes

Then there is Miami. The Hurricanes’ appeal is not nostalgia alone. Miami has made receiver recruiting and offensive talent acquisition a priority under Mario Cristobal, and veteran receivers coach Kevin Beard, a former Hurricanes standout himself, gives the program deep position credibility. Miami can pitch immediate visibility, South Florida skill-position culture, and a chance to help lead a blueblood revival rather than simply joining an already-crowded empire.