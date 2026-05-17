Elite College Football Program Loses No. 7 CB Recruit  To CFP Contender in Major Recruiting Flip

Recruiting momentum matters in modern college football, but closing the deal matters even more.

That is exactly what the Miami Hurricanes just accomplished, for now.

Four-star cornerback Ai’King Hall, one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 recruiting class, has officially flipped his commitment from Oregon to Miami in a major recruiting victory for Mario Cristobal and his staff.

The Dothan (Ala.) native is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback in the country and had previously been viewed as one of the foundational pieces of Oregon’s class under Dan Lanning.

Now, he is headed to Coral Gables instead.

Miami’s Persistence Paid Off

This flip did not happen overnight. Miami spent months aggressively recruiting Hall despite his commitment to Oregon. According to Rivals recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons, the Hurricanes consistently pushed behind the scenes and never backed away from the battle.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simmons previously detailed how much effort Miami invested into the recruitment.

"Miami coaches made multiple trips to Dothan throughout the spring to spend time with Hall, meet with his family and lay out a plan for his future in the defense," Simmons wrote. "The staff has remained consistent with communication and made it clear just how important Hall is to the class."

That persistence clearly worked.

In today’s recruiting world, relationships matter just as much as early commitments. Miami made Hall feel like a priority from the beginning and never stopped recruiting him like an elite cornerstone prospect.

Why This Is a Massive Win for Miami

This is more than just another commitment.

Elite cornerbacks are among the hardest players to land in recruiting because true shutdown defenders can completely change a defense. Hall has the athletic profile and upside to become that type of player at the college level.

Miami also continues building serious momentum nationally under Cristobal.

The Hurricanes have recruited at a high level since Cristobal arrived, but this flip reinforces something even more important. Miami can now go head-to-head with another recruiting powerhouse and win.

That matters.

Oregon is not a program that loses many recruiting battles, especially under Lanning. The Ducks have NIL resources, national appeal and one of the strongest recruiting staffs in the country.

Miami still pulled Hall away.

What This Means Moving Forward

For Oregon, losing Hall is a significant blow to the 2027 class. Only quarterback Will Mencl and EDGE Rashad Streets rank ahead of him among Oregon pledges.

For Miami, it is another statement that the program is serious about building an elite defense capable of competing for championships.

And based on the way the Hurricanes recruited Hall, this likely will not be the last major recruiting battle they win this cycle.