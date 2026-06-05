College Football's No. 1 QB Recruit Argues With Big Ten Rival Over Who Will Land 5-Star WR Dakota Guerrant

Over the past week, a handful of the top quarterbacks in the country competed at the illustrious Elite 11 camp.

Dating back to 1999, the nation's best quarterback recruits that are heading into their senior year gather to compete in various events to prove who is the best of the best. Notable gunslingers such as Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers and Jayden Daniels have all partaken in the event in years past.

This year's group was headlined by five-star Will Mencl (Oregon), along with four-stars Israel Adams (Miami) and Trae Taylor III (Nebraska).

They will all have one final chance at battling for the MVP on June 26 at The Opening in Oregon, but until then they are looking to help their respective programs.

Will Mencl looking to sway elite WR to Oregon

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a video shared to TikTok by 247Sports, some of the top quarterbacks were posed with answering the question of which fellow recruit they would like to come play with them next year. When it came to Mencl, the No. 1 overall quarterback in Rivals' recruiting rankings answered without hesitation, tabbing five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant as the guy he'd like to be throwing touchdowns to.

However, off-camera was Michigan quarterback commit Kamden Lopati, who refuted Mencl's answer, saying, "He is coming to Michigan." A response that led to Mencl firing off quite the statement.

"He's (Guerrant) an Oregon Duck," Mencl said. "No one wants to go to Michigan

As one could imagine, Lopati wasn't too fond of the answer, and made sure to assure fans that he thinks Guerrant will stay in his home state.

Who is Dakota Guerrant?

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan by Rivals, it's no surprise that these two quarterbacks are pushing so hard to get him, as he is simply lightning in a bottle. This past year for Harper Woods, Guerrant racked up 58 catches for 1,100 receiving yards with 27 touchdowns, while totaling 1,950 all-purpose yards.

While first-year Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham would love to bring in the top player in the state, there are six recruiting insiders at Rivals who have predicted that Guerrant will end up at Oregon.

Aside from the fact that these two programs are Big Ten rivals, there is also just one spot separating them in the recruiting rankings, as the Ducks come in at No. 9, while Michigan slots at No. 10.

It's unclear when he will be committing, but needless to say, one fan base and quarterback will be heartbroken.