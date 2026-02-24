No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Announces 4 Official Visits

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first month of the 2026 offseason.

Several of the highest-rated prospects in the 2027 cycle already announced their college commitments. However, most of the top 2027 prospects will not make their announcements until July or August.

One coveted prospect who is still weighing options is wide receiver Monshun Sales. The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Indianapolis is a top 10 recruit in the cycle and the No. 1 wide receiver in the cycle, according to both Rivals and 247Sports.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Sales as "one of the biggest freak shows in the country with his hulking frame and elite athletic markers" in a scouting report he released in February.

Sales named Alabama, Indiana, Miami, and Ohio State as his top four options in January. He took another step forward in his recruitment when he scheduled visits to each school on Monday.

Indiana

The Hoosiers are the first program to host Sales on April 24, hoping to keep him within state borders. If Sales were to commit to Indiana, he would be the first five-star prospect ever to commit to the Hoosiers out of high school.

The transfer portal has been the catalyst for Indiana's two-year run of dominance under Curt Cignetti, but it is making efforts to establish itself as a popular choice among high school prospects. Three-star Ja'Hyde Brown is Indiana's only wide receiver commit in the 2027 cycle.

Alabama

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team play Eastern Illinois | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide will host Sales on May 29. Five-star commitments are nothing new at Alabama; they were a regularity in Nick Saban's tenure and continue to commit to Alabama following Saban's retirement.

If Sales were to commit to Alabama, he would become the first five-star prospect at wide receiver to commit to the Crimson Tide since Ryan Williams in 2024. Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn and three-star tight end Colt Lumpris are Alabama's only current offensive commitments in its 2027 class.

Ohio State

The Buckeyes will receive a visit from Sales on June 12. Like Alabama, five-star commitments are nothing new to Ohio State, as it routinely hauls in some of the top prospects in each class.

A commitment from Sales would mark the fifth straight cycle the Buckeyes landed a five-star wide receiver, following Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith, Quincy Porter and Chris Henry Jr. Ohio State already has a commitment from high-end four-star Jamier Brown in its 2027 class.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts during the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Hurricanes are the last program Sales will visit on June 19. Proximity to talent has never presented an issue for Miami, but it has just begun to climb back into national relevance after nearly 20 years of mediocrity.

Five-star talent at wide receiver is a rarity for Miami in the history of recruiting rankings. Four-star Ah'Mari Stevens is Miami's only current wide receiver commit in the class of 2027.