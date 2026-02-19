No. 1 Recruit in Colorado Announces Top Ten Schools

The recruiting process in the Rocky Mountains recently reached a new height of intensity as the state's premier prospect reduced his list of potential collegiate destinations. College programs across the country have spent months vying for the attention of the dominant interior lineman from Englewood.

Jackson Roper, the four-star standout from Cherry Creek High School and No. 1 recruit in Colorado according to On3 and 247Sports, officially announced his top ten schools this week. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound recruit narrowed his focus to Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and USC (in alphabetical order), according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

Roper explained that these specific programs aligned best with the requirements his family set for his future home. He cited strong personal connections and the opportunity to compete for national titles as the deciding factors in his selection.

While several powerhouses from the SEC and Big Ten made the cut, the lineman is still evaluating his options. He plans to visit programs like Auburn and Arizona State this spring, noting that those schools have earned his respect through their persistent recruiting efforts despite not appearing on his top 10 lsit.

Texas A&M currently sits as a leading contender for his commitment, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. Roper highlighted the deep bond his family has established with head coach Mike Elko and the rest of the Aggies' staff in College Station.

He mentioned that the coaches at Texas A&M have been intentional about understanding his values away from the football field. This personal approach has helped the program stand out early in the 2027 cycle.

Official visits are already being finalized for several of his finalists. Roper has scheduled trips to see Arizona State, USC, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Oregon over the coming months.

The trip to USC is particularly significant due to his existing ties to the Trojan roster. He grew up playing baseball with Kannon Smith and continues to train with other athletes currently committed to the program in Los Angeles.

During a fall visit to Columbus, Roper was highly impressed by the atmosphere at Ohio State. He noted that the Buckeyes' reputation for developing talent and the intensity of the fan base were major selling points.

Oregon also left a strong mark following a winter visit to Eugene. The enthusiasm displayed by Dan Lanning and his younger coaching staff stood out as a defining characteristic of the program.

Roper felt a communal atmosphere among the Ducks that resonated with his family-first mindset. He is eager to see how the program continues to evolve as he moves closer to a final decision.

The Bruins of Cherry Creek will return to the field this August to begin their next pursuit of a Colorado state championship.