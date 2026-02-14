No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Locks in Another Visit

The race for the nation's No. 1 ranked 2027 wide receiver recruit is looking increasingly to be an SEC affair. Start with the verbal commitment-- rendered to a top SEC squad in November. But earlier this week, the recruit scheduled three official visits-- one to that school, but two others to a pair of fellow SEC rivals. Now, he's added another squad to the list.

The LSU Tigers are now the latest school getting the privilege of an official visit from Texas commit and On3Sports's No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the nation, Easton Royal. On3 has Royal not only listed as their top receiver, but the No. 5 player in the entire national recruiting class.

Royal's Initial Pick

Back in November, Royal committed to Texas. The 5'11" standout from New Orleans was coming off an unofficial visit to Austin and picked Steve Sarkisian's squad. Of course, in the modern recruiting era, a verbal commitment is a very loose and informal thing. Royal hasn't wasted any time checking out other SEC options.

Earlier this week, word dropped that Royal planned to visit Tennessee and Florida as well as Texas. Now, he's adding LSU and Lane Kiffin to the mix. Royal told On3 that he is impressed by "the potential in that offense" at LSU, although he was careful to note that his relationship with Texas "is stronger than ever, and it's only getting stronger."

Still, Texas has to be at least a bit concerned about the competition for Royal, whose 10.3 second speed in the 100-yard dash demonstrates perhaps his most lethal skill. He's a tremendous open-field threat who should see day one playing time in college.

The Recruiting Situation at Royal's Finalists

Texas is already assembling an impressive 2027 class, currently ranked No. 9 in the On3 rankings. The Horns claim six commits, with Royal and EDGE Cameron Hall the early standouts of the group. Royal is the only receiver in the mix for Texas.

Tennessee's 2027 class was ranked 17th in On3's rankings, but that doesn't factor in a recent decommitment from a defensive back. The Vols have claimed two four-star commits of their current group of four commitments, but no players at the wide receiver position.

Florida isn't in the rankings as the Gators have just a single commit so far under Jon Sumrall. The commit in hand is a defensive back, so there's no impact there for Royal.

LSU has just two commits so far. While both are four-star commits, that leaves the Tigers outside the On3 team rankings as well. Neither player in a receiver.

Royal still has one remaining official vists. He has identified Ohio State and Ole Miss among potential other options. Texas already has plenty of competition, but the addition of LSU just makes things tougher.