College Football's No. 6 RB Spurns Three National Powers in Recruitment Update

One of the top running back prospects coming out of high school was expected to make his final decision over the next couple of weeks, but the pitch made by one SEC powerhouse was too great to turn down, and shut down his recruitment.

Four-star Gainesville (Ga.) running back Nigel Newkirk has revealed his commitment and shut things down, handing one of college football’s biggest names an important win on the recruiting front, and leaving other finalists looking for answers.

Where is he going?

Newkirk announced his intention to play for Alabama by lending his verbal commitment to Kalen DeBoer’s program as a member of the 2027 recruiting class, choosing the Tide over a group of SEC and Big Ten finalists.

The running back became the seventh commitment to Alabama in this cycle, emerging as the third-highest ranked prospect in a class led by No. 1 overall quarterback Elijah Haven , a Tide pledge since April.

What other schools were in contention?

LSU was a serious finalist and part of Newkirk’s final top group, with the program intensifying its push ahead of the summer visit window and competing in a fluid running back landscape, but didn’t separate itself in the way Alabama finally did.

Newkirk made a trip to Ohio State for the program’s spring game in April and had good things to say about running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and the future of the Buckeyes’ running back stable, originally setting a visit for June 12.

Michigan was mentioned in Newkirk’s top six and remained a finalist throughout his process, with veteran running backs coach Tony Alford leading the program’s effort, but the Wolverines were also unable to compete with the Tide’s visits and personal rapport.

Why Alabama won out

Recruiting is often a question of relationships, and the connection built between Alabama’s coaches and Newkirk was tough to beat, in particular the bond he developed with Tide running backs coach Robert Gillespie, who the prospect called a second father.

Newkirk took far more visits to Alabama than any other school, building an unmatched comfort level with the player, and the program was able to exploit the presence of some of the prospect’s high school teammates in Tuscaloosa.

“ They’ve always been in front . Alabama has always been up there. They have always shown love. They have always made me feel wanted, and my visits there were always great,” Newkirk said, via Rivals.

A blue-chip RB recruit

Named as the No. 6 running back in the country by Rivals analysts, Newkirk packs a punch at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds as a strong downfield runner with explosive speed.

Boasting an impressive build with the look of a Power Four running back, Newkirk presents as a solid, old-school physical SEC back who can hit the point of attack with urgency and gain extra yards after the contact in the trenches.