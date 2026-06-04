Big Ten Shut Out of Top 5 in Updated College Football 2027 Recruiting Rankings

No college football conference is puffing its chest out more than the Big Ten ahead of the 2026 season.

After snapping a national championship drought that spanned close to a decade, the Big Ten has rattled off three consecutive College Football Playoff national championship victories from three different programs. Now that they can legally pay players, Big Ten programs are using their deep pockets to assemble the best teams money can buy.

This accumulation of hardware should attract more talent to the conference on the recruiting trail in addition to the NCAA transfer portal, but recruiting services suggest the Big Ten has work to do. Rivals released its Industry team recruiting rankings for the 50 best 2027 classes, and the Big Ten missed the top five spots.

Big Ten programs in the top 50

Ohio State, USC, Oregon and Michigan round out Rivals' top 10 spots in the updated 2027 team rankings. Those four programs are among the biggest brand names in the Big Ten, and any could surge into the top five this summer, but they have work to do.

UCLA is the No. 12 team in the updated rankings. Bob Chesney's staff had one of the busiest springs in the country on the recruiting trail, landing 18 of its 20 commits after the start of March.

Reigning national champion Indiana is the third-lowest-ranked Big Ten team at No. 31, only ahead of Iowa (No. 33) and Rutgers (No. 49). Penn State (No. 16), Nebraska (No. 17), Washington (No. 23), Wisconsin (No. 25) and Minnesota (No. 27) all outrank the Hoosiers. Indiana is working to add blue-chippers to its 2027 class, but constantly attacking the portal may limit its achievements on the recruiting trail.

SEC programs in the top five

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall poses with fans after the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 11, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M (No. 1), Oklahoma (No. 2) and Florida (No. 5) all outrank the Big Ten in Rivals' updated team rankings. The Aggies and Sooners both attacked their 2027 classes earlier than most programs; 10 of Oklahoma's 23 commits announced their decision in 2025, and nine of Texas A&M's 18 commits did the same.

Like UCLA, Florida's ranking was earned as a result of a strong spring under a new head coach. 16 of the Gators' 18 commits announced their decisions after the beginning of March, 12 of which rank as four-star prospects or higher.

Other programs in the top five

Miami found its way into Rivals' top five rankings at No. 3 overall. 15 of the national championship runner-ups' 17 commits pledged after the beginning of March, 12 of which rank as four-star prospects or higher.

Texas Tech is the lone Big 12 program in Rivals' top five at No. 4 overall. The Red Raiders' class is only 10 deep, but the collective wealth of their boosters has attracted some of the highest-rated talent in the cycle.

No. 1 overall recruit Jalen Brewster committed to Texas Tech in October of 2025, although several programs are threatening to flip his commitment away.