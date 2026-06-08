It's no secret that college football games are won in the trenches. The teams that consistently dominate the line of scrimmage are the ones that hoist trophies in January.

That's why elite defensive linemen are arguably the most coveted recruits on any college program's board. Every single powerhouse in the sport goes to war for them every cycle.

On Sunday, one of those battles ended with a result nobody saw coming.

Rivals' Hayes Fawcett broke the news that four-star defensive lineman Jamar Thompson of West Boca Raton (Fla.) High School has committed to Georgia Tech, choosing the Yellow Jackets over Texas and Ohio State.

“1000% committed watch me!!!!,” Thompson told Fawcett.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Jamar Thompson has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 300 DL chose the Yellow Jackets over Texas and Ohio State



He’s ranked as the No. 1 DL in Florida in the 2027 Rivals300



“1000% committed watch me!!!!”https://t.co/RtpI2aORi8 pic.twitter.com/nVXwErLKo0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Thompson is the real deal. Standing 6-foot-3 and tipping the scales at 305 pounds, Thompson holds a Rivals' rating of 91 and is ranked No. 136 nationally, No. 14 at his position, No. 15 in the state of Florida, and No. 1 among defensive linemen in Florida.

ESPN is even higher on him, slotting him at No. 116 nationally, No. 10 among defensive linemen, and No. 11 in Florida.

With over 40 offers on the table, programs from coast to coast knew exactly what was at stake, which is why his settling on Georgia Tech was so shocking.

Texas and Ohio State are among the bluest of blue bloods. Texas, flush with NIL money and SEC cachet after its move to the conference, has been a vacuum for elite defensive talent. Ohio State routinely sends defensive linemen to the NFL. In short, these aren't schools that typically lose recruiting battles to Georgia Tech.

But earlier in the weekend, Rivals' Chad Simmons had reported that the Yellow Jackets were in a great spot with Thompson. Brent Key and his staff clearly did something right on their official visits, and Thompson ultimately chose a program that made him feel wanted, and made a compelling case for his development.

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key runs on the field before a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech Is Building Something Special

The Yellow Jackets have been rolling recently in the 2027 cycle. Georgia Tech entered the week with just three commitments and a recruiting class ranked last among Power Four programs. Now they sit at 12 commitments, including five blue chips, with the No. 6 class in the ACC and No. 29 in the country.

Athens Christian four-star EDGE Success Nwabude, Montgomery Academy four-star EDGE Braden Gordon, and Sarasota four-star DL Maleek Lee all committed on June 2, along with Effingham County three-star IOL Jordan Dillon, Brookwood three-star S Julian Elzey, and Houston County three-star TE Joshua Pettigrew.

Nwabude and Gordon are the No. 31 and No. 34 EDGE prospects nationally, while Lee checks in as the No. 38 DL in the cycle.

Now add Thompson, the highest-ranked commit in Georgia Tech's 2027 class, to that group, and Brent Key has quickly assembled one of the ACC's scarier defensive fronts.

West Boca defenders Jamar Thompson (0), Grant Edmond (9), and Demetrius Geathers Jr. (11) celebrate a sack against West Broward in the second quarter of the 6A State Final at Pitbull Stadium on Dec. 12, 2025, in Miami, FL. | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former offensive lineman at Georgia Tech, the line of scrimmage is always going to be a priority for the Yellow Jackets as long as Brent Key is the head coach, and that goes for both sides of the ball. But Thompson gives Georgia Tech its most exciting defensive line prospect in recent memory.

It's becoming clear that the Yellow Jackets are becoming a legitimate destination for elite talent, not just a safety school for kids who couldn't land elsewhere. If Brent Key can build on this momentum and get this class into the national top 25, Georgia Tech could make noise on the national stage for years to come.