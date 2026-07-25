The movement in the 2027 recruiting cycle is dying down in late July of the 2026 college football offseason.

The vast majority of prospects have already announced their college decisions, and most will hold those commitments barring a last-second change of heart on early signing day.

Eli Lederman of ESPN released tiered rankings of the performances of Power Four classes from March to the end of July. Five programs made Lederman's top tier, titled "Traditional power that made the most of the business window."

Which SEC programs made the most of the 2027 recruiting business window?

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko, left, shakes hands with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7. at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's 2027 recruiting class has been the consensus No. 1 overall for several months.

The Aggies landed commitments from eight of their blue-chip pledges in 2025, but they averaged a five-star commitment per month from March to June. These additions include two No. 1 prospects at their positions in offensive tackle Mark Matthews and linebacker Kaden Henderson.

Texas also found its way into Lederman's top tier. The Longhorns received a pair of five-star commitments from cornerback John Meredith and interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara, and Steve Sarkisian announced Meredith's intent to join the 2026 roster at SEC Media Days.

All but one of their nine four-star commitments announced their decisions within the last five months. These commitments include a pair of top-five prospects at their positions in defensive lineman Kasi Currie and tight end Brock Williams.

Which Big Ten programs made the most of the 2027 recruiting business window?

Ohio State was receiving blue-chip commitments two years before the business window of the 2027 cycle, but it has continued its push over the last five months.

The Buckeyes added a trio of blue-chip assets to its defensive line in defensive Wyatt Smith and defensive linemen Karlos May and Marcus Fakatou, the latter of which is the No. 2 defensive lineman in the cycle. Ohio State has added two blue chips to the interior of its offensive line in Caden Moss and Davis Seaman, and another at offensive tackle in Jimmy Kalis.

Both of Oregon's five-star commitments announced their decision within the business window; defensive end Rashad Streets committed to the Ducks on April 3, and wide receiver Dakota Guerrant followed suit on June 16.

Oregon also reeled in 12 four-star prospects within this period, half of which rank among the top 10 prospects at their positions.

Notre Dame made the most of the recruiting business window

Head coach Marcus Freeman during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M's 2027 recruiting class is still the strongest in the country, but no program has assembled a stronger haul of prospects in the last five months than Notre Dame.

15 of the 19 blue-chip commits in Notre Dame's class have announced their commitments since the beginning of March, and that 15 includes all three five-star prospects.

Oluwasemilore Olubobola was the first five-star to commit to the Fighting Irish on May 12, and defensive end Abraham Sesay and interior offensive lineman Albert Simien committed within two weeks of each other in June.

The most impressive aspect of Notre Dame's 2027 class is that none of the talent it assembled came from within state borders. The Fighting Irish landed a trio of blue-chip defenders from the Chicago area in defensive linemen David Folorunsho and Brayden Parks and linebacker Roman Igwebuike.