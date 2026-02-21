No. 1 OT Prospect Strongly Targeted by Four Major College Football Programs

As top offensive line prospects continue to come off the board, the college football world is still waiting on one major decision: No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, Mark Matthews.

The Fort Lauderdale native plays at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where he transitioned from defensive line to one of the most dominant offensive tackles in the country.

A consensus five-star recruit, Matthews is listed at 6-foot-5.5 and 300 pounds. He anchored a St. Thomas Aquinas front that paved the way to another Florida 5A state championship in 2024. In 2025, he participated in both the Under Armour All-America Game and the Polynesian Bowl as an underclassman, earning recognition as a 2025 Sporting News High School All-American.

As a result, Matthews has become one of the most sought-after linemen in the country, holding more than 30 scholarship offers from programs nationwide.

While Miami has been viewed as the early frontrunner for the in-state standout, ESPN recently reported that LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Tennessee are leading a group of contenders pushing to get Matthews on campus as spring visits approach.

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Each of the four programs presents a distinct recruiting pitch and remains among the sport’s premier brands.

LSU offers the weekly grind of SEC competition, a proven track record of developing NFL interior and edge linemen, and a pro-style run/pass balance that showcases tackle versatility at the highest level, an appealing path for offensive linemen seeking early NFL visibility.

Notre Dame brings consistent offensive line development within a pro-style framework, national television exposure, a powerful academic brand, and a long history of preparing linemen for Sunday schemes.

Oregon counters with elite offensive production, a modern tempo-based attack that prioritizes athletic tackles in space, along with significant NIL infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities designed to elevate both development and national profile.

Tennessee combines SEC exposure with experienced offensive line coaching, a renewed emphasis on building the trenches to support high-end skill talent, and access to pro scouts embedded throughout the conference, supported by a strong strength and conditioning pipeline.

Wherever Matthews signs, the winning program will secure a potential multi-year cornerstone capable of protecting a future franchise quarterback and anchoring the offensive front.

His decision will likely hinge on a balance between scheme fit and early playing time, proven developmental track record, NIL infrastructure, and long-term brand exposure.

