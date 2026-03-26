No. 1 College Football LB Recruit Strongly Linked to Four Elite Programs

The prospect recently named by analysts as the best linebacker in the country and one of the best overall players in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has attracted serious attention from several schools.

Five-star Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson is considered the best player in high school at his position, and after revealing his own list of finalists, appears to be narrowing his attention to an elite group of programs as he nears a decision.

The major schools in the conversation right now

Three of the biggest programs Henderson has shown interest in currently rank among the eight best recruiting classes in college football heading into the spring.

And two of them are considered among the best defensive classes in the nation.

Ohio State remains firmly in play for Henderson, ranking second in the 2027 cycle with nine pledges including consensus No. 1 ranked edge rusher David Jacobs.

Right behind is third ranked Texas A&M , a very strong defensive group with seven of its 10 commitments playing on that side of the ball that includes the first and second ranked safeties, the fifth ranked cornerback, and the No. 4 defensive lineman.

CFP runner up Miami is a more offense oriented class, but also boasts No. 23 ranked safety Jaylyn Jones as it contends for the nation’s best linebacker.

A new contender to watch?

A surprise school of sorts in Henderson’s recruitment has been Tennessee , which was able to host the blue chip linebacker on campus recently for a multiple day visit.

In particular, the Volunteers are banking on what they hope can be a budding relationship between Henderson and linebackers coach William Inge.

The two spent time together during the player’s unofficial visit to Knoxville, watching film of games and practices and discussing overall defensive strategy.

“He liked everything he heard from the staff, the players, from the coaches,” Rivals recruiting insider Chad Simmons noted.

He added: “The key is, how big of an impact did this make? Can they get him back on campus for another visit?... This visit went really well for them and Kaden Henderson.”

How he stands as a prospect

No other linebacker is thought to be better than Henderson in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The native of Tampa is considered the No. 1 linebacker prospect in the nation and the No. 24 overall player in the country at any position, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

That average marks him as a five-star player, and he remains the top-ranked linebacker in the 2027 cycle when taking an industry weighted average of all other national recruiting services.

That combined metric calls Henderson the No. 25 overall prospect in the country.

(Rivals)