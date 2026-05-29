College Football's No. 1 CB Trims Recruiting Battle to Two SEC Powers

No other cornerback is considered by experts to be better in this 2027 college football recruiting class, and now the blue-chip defensive phenom finds himself as the center of attention between some rival SEC football heavyweights.

Five-star Fort Worth (Tex.) No. 1 nationally ranked cornerback John Meredith has long been considered the most elite prospect at his position, and while one marquee program has been in the lead, another is making a major late run.

Aggies still out in front?

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Currently, as in the past several weeks, it appears Texas A&M still has the overall advantage when it comes to the Meredith recruiting sweepstakes.

Mike Elko’s program ranks No. 1 in the 2027 recruiting cycle and has been a consistent leader or top-two contender for much of the offseason, building considerable momentum through multiple visits, including this spring.

That association will culminate in another meetup this coming weekend, according to Rivals, in addition to an official visit reportedly for June 12-14, where the Aggies will look to make their strongest and most definitive case.

It’s a good case, too. No other class in college football is as strong overall, but especially on the defensive side of the ball, and particularly in the secondary, boasting a concentration of recruiting wins that is key to the Aggies’ No. 1 billing.

Of the program’s 15 commitments, 13 are considered blue-chip prospects, with seven boasting top 10 national rankings at their respective positions.

Both of the two best safeties are Texas A&M pledges with top-ranked Kamarui Dorsey recently reaffirming his loyalty in addition to No. 2 JayQuan Snell, while No. 5 ranked cornerback Raylaun Henry has been an Elko commitment since November.

But they have some real competition

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And it’s coming from inside the state, as Texas is making some credible moves to get Meredith’s attention to try to lure him away from the Aggies’ affections.

Steve Sarkisian has already hosted Meredith to Austin twice during this cycle, and is poised to schedule another meetup next weekend, according to Rivals.

Recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong went as far as to suggest that Texas is the “1A” team in Meredith’s thinking, with the Aggies being demoted to “1B,” but it’s still a very close race for the No. 2 player in America.

No. 41 safety Greedy James highlights the Longhorns’ defensive back commitment group in 2027, with a pair of top 25 edge rushers in Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields highlighting the program’s defensive acquisitions so far, but no cornerbacks.

Texas has other developing concerns on its plate, with its top 2027 recruit getting seriously wooed from inside the SEC, as five-star No. 1 ranked wide receiver, and Longhorns commit, Easton Royal is set meet with LSU during its all-star recruiting weekend over the next couple days.

SEC powerhouse falling behind?

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Not long ago, Alabama was considered among the top two for Meredith, looking to build on the program’s run of success recruiting defensive backs in recent cycles.

Meredith had been to see the Crimson Tide up close on several occasions, and it did appear that Kalen DeBoer and his people were making inroads and putting pressure on the Aggies and Longhorns.

But with the progress made by Texas, and with A&M not budging from its high position, the general opinion now among Meredith watchers is that it appears unlikely he’s going to leave his home state.

America’s top cornerback

Meredith has consistently rated among the best prospects at his position, currently earning the No. 1 position among cornerbacks nationally and is also named the No. 2 overall prospect when taking an industry-weighted average of the various recruiting services.

Boasting a long, athletic frame at 6-foot-2 and 175-180 pounds, Meredith boasts elite length, speed, and recovery ability with advanced cover skills, adding explosiveness honed as a track standout.