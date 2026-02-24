No. 1 RB in College Football Rankings Revealed After Latest Update

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first month of the 2026 offseason.

Most of the high-profile prospects from the 2027 class will not make their college decisions until the summer. However, several prospects have already announced their commitments, some making the decision as early as the summer of 2025.

One of the more recent commitments in the class of 2027 came from five-star running back Kemon Spell. The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder from McKeesport, Pennsylvania, committed to Georgia on Feb. 2, marking the Bulldogs' first commitment in 2026 and their fifth commitment in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle.

Georgia was not the first program Spell committed to during his recruitment. Originally, Spell had ideas of staying in western Pennsylvania when he committed to Penn State on Aug. 2, 2024. He held that commitment for just over a year, but he ultimately decommitted when the Nittany Lions parted ways with head coach James Franklin on Oct. 12, 2025.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Spell as "a mix between a tank and a jackrabbit, which is an extremely difficult combination to tackle" in a scouting report he released in January. Spell's NFL comparison in the report was to former Michigan and current Rams running back Blake Corum.

Spell is currently Georgia's highest-rated recruit in the 2027 cycle, and one of two running back commits, the other being three-star Noah Parker. The home of Herschel Walker is no stranger to potent running backs, although Georgia has not signed a five-star running back since Zamir White in 2018.

247Sports considers Spell the No. 1 running back in the class of 2027 and the No. 7 player in the class. Rivals released its official rankings of five-stars in the class of 2027 on Monday, ranking Spell as its No. 1 running back in the class and No. 11 overall player.

Spell is one of five prospects in Rivals' updated rankings of five-stars to announce his college commitment. The others are defensive lineman Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech), wide receiver Easton Royal (Texas), offensive tackle Cooper Hackett (Oklahoma) and defensive end DJ Jacobs (Ohio State).

Spell is not the only five-star prospect in Rivals' updated rankings for the class of 2027 from Pennsylvania. Interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, who is currently uncommitted, resides in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia. Rivals ranks Hiller as the No. 8 five-star and the No. 1 interior offensive lineman.