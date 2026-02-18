6 College Football Programs to Watch for 4-Star QB Peter Bourque After Michigan Decommitment

The recent coaching carousel brought unprecedented developments across college football. A record number of FBS head coaches were fired, creating a flurry of movement that impacted basically every program, no matter how big or small.

The Michigan Wolverines were thrown into the mix late in the cycle. Michigan terminated former head coach Sherrone Moore for cause, and the 40-year-old was later arrested. With most of the options off the board, the Wolverines opted to hire longtime Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is an interesting choice from the outside looking in, but he did build the Utes into a consistent program. Despite being a P4 school, Utah obviously doesn't have the same level of resources as Michigan.

The jury is still out on Whittingham as a recruiter. He never landed a top-20 recruiting class at Utah. Plus, the recruiting trail in the Midwest is a lot more competitive than the Mountain West.

Whittingham and Michigan will have to find a new quarterback to lead their 2027 class after losing their top commitment.

Six Schools To Consider For Former Michigan QB Commit Peter Bourque

On Tuesday evening, four-star signal-caller and top-100 prospect Peter Bourque announced he was backing off his pledge to Michigan. Bourque committed to the Wolverines in August of 2025, but basically everything within the program has changed since then.

Michigan has a different head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach than the one he originally committed to. Moving forward, Bourque will be exploring all of his options, with a variety of visits in the works this spring and summer.

The rising senior will have no shortage of suitors. Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Washington have joined his recruitment since December. According to ESPN's Eli Lederman, Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina are also keeping their eyes on Bourque.

Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Florida are breaking in new head coaches this offseason. Georgia returned to the College Football Playoff under Kirby Smart. Meanwhile, Washington retained Jedd Fisch, and Bill Belichick had a disappointing first year at North Carolina.

As of now, all six programs are still searching for a quarterback in the 2027 class.

Bourque has the potential to be a crown jewel for whoever ends up landing him.

During his junior season at Tabor Academy, he went 9-0 as a starter and earned Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Massachusetts. Bourque completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 18 touchdowns. He added 80 carries for 688 yards and 15 more scores.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 86 overall prospect, the No. 6 QB, and the No. 1 recruit in Massachusetts in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

