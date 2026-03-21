No. 1 Recruit in Oregon Sparks Battle Between Two Major College Football Programs

The push to land the top 2027 college football prospects has picked up in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

Several major prospects in the cycle have announced their college commitments more than eight months ahead of the early signing period. Most prospects are still narrowing down options and taking visits to the schools they are most interested in.

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2027 is cornerback Josiah Molden. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is considered the No. 1 player in the class from Oregon on both Rivals and 247Sports. Rivals ranks Molden as the No. 19 cornerback and No. 166 overall prospect in the class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 28 cornerback and No. 209 overall prospect in the class.

Molden is coming off a junior season in which he logged 35 tackles, 12 pass breakups and an interception while only allowing two catches at West Linn High School. Offensively, he caught 39 passes for 613 yards and seven touchdowns. He was named to the OSAA All-State team for his efforts in 2025.

Molden comes from a strong bloodline of NFL defensive backs. His father, Alex Molden, was selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL draft and played in the league for eight seasons. His brother, Elijah Molden, was a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft and currently plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

This bloodline has become a large factor in Molden's recruitment. Brandon Huffman of Rivals reported that Molden's father's alma mater and brother's alma mater are the two programs in the best position to land his commitment.

Oregon

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alex Molden played for the Ducks from 1991 to 1995, earning All-Pac-10 honors in each of his last two seasons and All-America distinction in 1995. Oregon was the first program to offer Josiah Molden a scholarship in May of 2023, understanding the importance of keeping the state's top prospect within its borders.

Four-stars Davon Benjamin and Azel Banag and three-star Trevon Watson were the Ducks' cornerback signees in the class of 2026. Four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe, four-star defensive end Cameron Pritchett and three-star linebacker Sam Ngata are Oregon's current 2027 defensive commitments.

Washington

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Elijah Molden played for the Huskies from 2017 to 2020. Like Oregon, Washington began its fight to land Josiah Molden's commitment early by offering him a scholarship in June of 2023.

Four-star Jeron Jones and Rahsjon Jones, and three-stars Elijah Durr and Ksani Jiles made up the group of cornerbacks Washington signed in its 2026 class. Three-star Maurice Williams is the Huskies' only current 2027 cornerback commitment.