Joel Klatt Identifies Unexpected Leader in College Football Post-Spring Rankings

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt released his post-spring top 25 rankings for 2026, and his No. 1 pick might raise some eyebrows nationally.

It is not Ohio State. It is not Notre Dame. It is not Texas.

Klatt has the Oregon Ducks sitting atop his list, and he has held that position since his way-too-early rankings at the start of the offseason. The reasoning is hard to dismiss.

Why Klatt's Oregon pick makes sense

Klatt pointed to a clear pattern when building his case. When looking at the teams that have won the last three national championships, Oregon closely follows the blueprint those programs followed. The Ducks are a veteran-led team with talent returning everywhere, the best defensive line in the country, an experienced quarterback, and the ability to be explosive.

That defensive line deserves extra emphasis. The entire 2025 starting defensive line is returning for 2026, headlined by edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, who recorded 10.5 sacks in 2024, the most in the Big Ten. Sports Illustrated

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Post-Spring Top 25? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIMQ6aAGp3 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) May 4, 2026

Then there is the quarterback situation. Dante Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025 and was projected as a potential early first-round NFL Draft pick before choosing to return to Oregon.

His own words explained the decision well. "When it comes to me making my decision, I want to feel most prepared, and best for my situation as a quarterback," Moore said. "I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year and being able to play for the Oregon Ducks and, of course, reach our goal and become national champions."

Oregon's national title case backed by numbers

The Ducks are not just a feel-good preseason story. The data supports real contention.

Oregon has only three losses over the last two seasons, and every single one came against the eventual national champion, including one to Ohio State in 2024 and two to Indiana in 2025. That is not a team losing to bad competition. That is a program consistently playing into the sport's final stages.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CBS Sports analyst Brandon Marcello echoed Klatt's sentiments after watching Oregon's spring game. "The Ducks defense was dominant throughout the spring, ending the session with nine sacks at their annual spring game. Depth is everywhere. The feeling here is that this might be Dan Lanning's best team yet," Marcello wrote.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Oregon with the fifth-best national title odds at +800, while the Ducks are third in Big Ten championship odds at +270 behind Ohio State and Indiana. The return of wide receiver Evan Stewart, who missed all of 2025 with a knee injury, adds another weapon to an already deep offense.

In my post-spring top 25 college football rankings update, the Ducks are sitting pretty at No. 2.