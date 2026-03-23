No. 2 Overall College Football Prospect Announces Commitment Timeline

The race to land the commitments of the top 2027 college football prospects has tightened in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

Many prospects in the class have already made their college decisions, with several months to go until the early signing period. However, most are still taking visits and whittling down their lists of schools to choose from.

Among the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the class of 2027 is five-star Elijah Haven. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, ranks as both the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 2 overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports.

2026 will mark Haven's fourth season as Dunham School's starting quarterback. In his previous three seasons as a starter, Haven threw for a combined 9,229 yards, 134 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and ran for a combined 2,383 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Haven also plays basketball for Dunham, guiding it to a pair of state semifinal appearances in 2024 and 2025. He was named to the Louisiana 2A All-State Second Team as a freshman and was named District and Defensive MVP as a sophomore.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Haven a "supersized quarterback that is going to have a chance to be the face of a franchise with his tools" in a scouting report from December. Ivins' comparison for Haven was former Florida and NC State quarterback and longtime NFL backup Jacoby Brissett.

Despite receiving interest from multiple high-profile programs, Haven is trimming his list of schools. Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama reported that Haven is eyeing April 25 as a potential commitment date. Four SEC schools are believed to be in the mix to land Haven's commitment.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide offered Haven a scholarship in June of 2025, and the two have maintained mutual interest over the past nine months. In addition to a trio of game visits, Haven attended Alabama's junior day in January.

Alabama signed a pair of quarterbacks in four-star Jett Thomalla and three-star Tayden-Evan Kaawa in its 2026 class. Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn is Alabama's highest-rated commitment in its 2027 class.

Auburn

The Tigers offered Haven a scholarship in September of 2024. Haven visited Auburn in June of 2025 and for the Iron Bowl in late November. He also attended Auburn's junior day at the beginning of February.

Three-star Rhys Brush is the only freshman quarterback joining Auburn's 2026 roster. The other three additions are transfers, most notably former USF starter Byrum Brown.

Florida

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, watches drills during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 12, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Gators were the first program to offer Haven back in December of 2023. Haven made two visits to Florida in 2025, the second of which was for its game against Texas at the beginning of October.

Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo is Florida's most notable addition to its quarterback room in 2026. The Gators also signed four-star quarterback Will Griffin in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Georgia

The Bulldogs offered Haven while he was at a camp in June of 2025. Haven visited Georgia for its game against Texas in November of 2025.

Georgia was involved in a notable flip in the 2026 early signing period when it lost five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt. To make up for the loss of Curtis, the Bulldogs brought in former Oregon quarterback signee Bryson Beaver via the transfer portal.