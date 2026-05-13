No. 1 Safety in North Carolina, Davion Jones, Announces Top 5 Programs

Davion Jones is closing in on a college choice, and the four-star safety has trimmed his list to five contenders. The Cornelius, North Carolina prospect named Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, LSU and South Carolina as his finalists, with a July 25 commitment date set.

Jones is ranked No. 148 in the Rivals Industry Ranking and stands as the top safety in North Carolina. He plans official visits to each program before deciding.

Jones explained his thought process in a release via Rivals, highlighting the factors driving his evaluation. "The fit and relationships are important to me."

What Davion Jones is looking for on official visits

The Hough High School standout has already crisscrossed the SEC and Big Ten this spring, but official visits will carry the most weight from here.

"I want to dive into development, coaching stability, culture and where I fit," Jones said. "Official visits will give me a lot of time with the coaches, and it will help with my decision."

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Davion Jones is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 175 S is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in North Carolina (per Rivals)⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/4MnZBjeWbE pic.twitter.com/9t5FpC4xjI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2026

His comments reflect a recruiting cycle in which programs increasingly differentiate themselves through player development pipelines rather than just facilities or NIL pitches. Defensive backs in particular are watching where coaches turn three-star prospects into Day 2 draft picks.

Indiana, fresh off a College Football Playoff national championship, gets the first official visit on May 15. Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers have leveraged that momentum to pull prospects who once would have been SEC-only targets.

Why South Carolina and Georgia top the list

Two SEC programs have separated themselves at this stage. South Carolina has hosted Jones more than any other school, and the relationship runs deep into the staff.

"I have a great relationship with the whole staff," Jones said. "South Carolina is the school I have visited the most, and I am close with Coach Beamer, Coach Gray, and most of the coaches there. They have a great opportunity for me and I see South Carolina as DBU."

Georgia counters with results. The Bulldogs have produced 11 defensive backs drafted since 2021, the most of any program in that span, which gives Kirby Smart a tangible recruiting tool.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are one of the leaders for four-star safety Davion Jones. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Georgia is Georgia," Jones said. "The development stands out. They play great defense, they put guys in the league."

Auburn, LSU and Indiana sit just behind. Jones noted that LSU's environment is unmatched and that his bond with Auburn assistant Wesley Banks dates back to Banks's time at Tennessee.

Jones takes his first official visit to Indiana on Thursday, with other official visits planned through June to Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and South Carolina.