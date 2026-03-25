No. 2 College Football WR Recruit Locks in Official Visits to Two Major Programs

One of the most promising wide receiver prospects in the 2027 college football recruiting class is getting considerable interest around the country, but two elite programs will have his closest attention on a pair of visits this summer.

Four-star Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver Dakota Guerrant is set to take official visits with a pair of serious Big Ten programs in the month of June, according to Rivals.

Where is he headed?

First up will be Oregon , which Guerrant is poised to visit on June 5, several months after meeting with the program on an unofficial basis back in January.

Dan Lanning and his Ducks are currently considered the No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the country, according to an industry weighted average heading into April.

Although they have no wide receiver commitments, they boast three of the top 25 ranked players in the country at their positions, including the No. 8 running back.

Another Big Ten blue blood is in play

After that, Guerrant will take an official visit to Michigan , where first year head coach Kyle Whittingham will look to make a good impression on June 19.

No wide receivers have pledged to the Wolverines’ 2027 class yet, but their five commitments comprise the No. 22 ranked class in the country.

Michigan could be the last official visit Guerrant takes before making what is currently expected to be a formal commitment in July.

Dan Lanning and Oregon are going head to head with Michigan as the Big Ten powerhouses clash for this elite wide receiver. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What other schools are in contention?

Guerrant is also set to meet with Texas A&M for two days early next week before setting off to see Miami for two more days later that same week.

Ohio State is said to be in consideration for a visit from the wide receiver around the end of May, according to Rivals.

Ranking second in the country in recruiting, the Buckeyes boast nine commitments, including consensus five star and third ranked wideout Jamier Brown.

Right behind are the No. 3 Aggies, a strong defensive group yet to earn the pledge of a wide receiver among its 10 commits.

No. 6 ranked wide receiver Nick Lennear and 23rd ranked wideout Ah’Mari Stevens highlight the Hurricanes’ eighth ranked recruiting haul in 2027.

Ohio State could move into the picture for the Michigan wideout, but other major programs are also in play. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Guerrant stands as a prospect

Few wide receivers are considered to be better in the country by analysts surveying the 2027 college football recruiting cycle than Dakota Guerrant.

He is considered the No. 2 ranked wide receiver in the nation and the top overall prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the latest 247Sports rankings.

That metric lists the wideout as the No. 15 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle at any position and a consensus four-star player.

When taking an average of the national recruiting services, Guerrant is noted as the No. 7 wide receiver prospect and the No. 39 ranked overall recruit in the country.

(Rivals)