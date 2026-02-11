No. 2 recruit in Virginia announces top six schools

The No. 2 prospect in the state of Virginia is trimming his list of top schools to a six-team field. While the 2026 class is finished and the 2027 class now moves to the spotlight, one big time linebacker prospect is already narrowing his list.

Linebacker Noah Glover is the No. 2 prospect in Virginia's 2027 class, according to both 247sports and On3sports. 247 ranks Glover as the nation's No. 8 linebacker prospect and the No. 125 player in the country, while On3 places him as the nation's No. 11 linebacker and the No. 211 player overall. The 6'1" standout from Haymarket, Virginia is in demand among several of the nation's top defenses.

Glover's shrinking list

Glover announced a recruiting top six schools of Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. On3Sports is reporting that Glover's top three schools are the first three mentioned above-- the Bulldogs, Hurricanes, and Aggies.

Virginia Tech is noted by 247sports as having been the first major school to extend a scholarship offer to Glover and the hiring of James Franklin has seen the school climb into legitimate contention for Glover as a local option. Glover's list otherwise includes four College Football Playoff teams and the top team out of last season's CFP field.

Recruiting Overview for Glover's top teams

On3's experts give Virginia Tech a very mild lead in terms of their predictions. While Rutgers was second on Glover's list of expert picks, the Scarlet Knights are outside of his top six schools.

Of the three leaders, Texas A&M is the team that has been busiest in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Aggies currently hold 247's No. 2 overall class with 10 early commitments. That class already includes six Top 100 players, with one outside linebacker included in the list.

Georgia currently holds the nation's No. 5 class despite having just six commits. Three UGA recruits are in the nation's top 55 players, but none of the current commits are ilnebackers.

Finally, Miami ranks 19th in the current recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes have secured only four commits, and one is an outside linebacker recruit. Three of the four UM commits are four-star prospects according to 247sports.

While the schools are all stuck in a dead period, Glover will likely look to schedule official visits. On3 notes that he has taken multiple unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Penn State. Ahead of the 2027 season, Glover will likely try to expand the geographical footprint as he looks to trim a list of powers.