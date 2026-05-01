No. 3 IOL College Football Prospect Strongly Linked to Three Programs

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues to intensify as spring turns to summer in the 2026 offseason.

Prospects throughout the class have been announcing their commitments for almost an entire year and are now committing at a much higher rate as the summer approaches. Those who have not committed are scheduling official visits to the most appealing programs on their lists.

Among the highest-ranked prospects who have not committed is four-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara.

The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder from Gilmer, Texas, ranks as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman, No. 3 prospect in Texas and No. 24 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per 247Sports.

Camara has only played one season of varsity football at Gilmer High School. He is originally from France, and because of the transfer rules that apply to high school football in Texas, he could not play for Gilmer's varsity team in 2024.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks referred to Camara as an "immensely gifted offensive line prospect with enormous size and impressive functional athleticism" and said that he possesses a "higher center of gravity, but (is) naturally flexible and bends with relative ease considering his size and mass" in a scouting report from September of 2025.

Even though he has not announced a commitment yet, contenders are beginning to emerge for Camara. Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that three Power Four programs have separated themselves in Camara's recruitment.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a call during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies are one of two in-state programs jockeying for position with Camara. Texas A&M was the second school to offer Camara a scholarship back in November of 2024; he visited the Aggies for their game against Mississippi State last season and will return for an official visit on May 29.

Texas A&M already holds 13 commitments in the 2027 cycle, four of which are from four-star offensive tackles. If the Aggies were to land Camara, they would hold a commitment from both the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and No. 3 offensive tackle in the class of 2027, the latter of which is Kennedy Brown.

Texas

The other SEC school in the state of Texas is deeply invested in the race for Camara after a 2025 season that featured porous offensive line play. The Longhorns offered Camara his scholarship while he was attending a camp at Texas in June of 2025, and he will return to Austin for an official visit on June 12.

Texas holds commitments from three-star interior offensive linemen Keyon Hemphill-Woods and Jackson Cook in the 2027 cycle, both of whom are in-state prospects. The Longhorns have not signed a four-star interior offensive recruit out of high school since they signed Jaydon Chatman in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are the lone out-of-state contenders, separating themselves in the race for Camara. Oregon extended its offer to Camara in June of 2025, and he has visited the Ducks twice, with an official visit on the way on June 19.

Much of Oregon's offensive line additions in 2026 are freshmen, including five-star interior offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho and four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi. Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael is Oregon's only current 2027 offensive line commitment.