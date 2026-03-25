No. 3 Overall College Football QB Recruit Heavily Linked to Three Major Programs

College football programs across the country are making their marks on the recruiting trail as the 2026 offseason continues.

The class of 2027 is the next group of prospects who will announce their commitments. Many 2027 prospects have made their college decisions, while the rest are still narrowing down their options. Even though the class of 2027 is the current priority, some of the top 2028 prospects are beginning to inch toward their decisions.

Among the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2028 is four-star Donald Tabron II. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder from Detroit, Michigan, ranks as the No. 3 quarterback, No. 3 player from Michigan and No. 27 overall prospect in the class of 2028, per Rivals.

Tabron II started as a freshman in 2024, throwing for 1,656 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while guiding Cass Tech to a Michigan Division I state championship. MaxPreps named Tabron II to its Freshman All-American second team in 2024.

Tabron II added to his body of work with 2,819 yards and 35 touchdowns through the air while leading his team to a second consecutive state championship appearance in his sophomore season. In addition to football, Tabron II competes in the high jump as a part of Cass Tech's track and field team.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins called Tabron II a "tall pocket passer that can feed his playmakers" and said that he is "efficient with the feet and stay on-schedule " in a scouting report from August of 2025.

With over a year and a half to go until the 2028 early signing period, Tabron II has accrued 28 offers. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported on Tuesday that three Power Four programs have the most early momentum to land Tabron II's commitment.

Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks offered Tabron II his scholarship in early May of 2025. Tabron II made his first visit to Oregon at the end of January.

Oregon will start Dante Moore for a second consecutive season in 2026 and is expected to continue its trend of starting transfer quarterbacks with former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola in 2027. Raiola's younger brother, Dayton Raiola, signed with the Ducks in February.

Texas A&M

Tabron II received his offer from Texas A&M directly after his visit to the Aggies' game against Mississippi State in early October of 2025.

The Aggies will start Marcel Reed at quarterback once again in 2026. Four-star Helaman Casuga was Texas A&M's quarterback signee in its 2026 recruiting class, and the Aggies already hold a commitment from 2027 four-star quarterback Jayce Johnson.

Auburn

Auburn head football coach Alex Golesh visits the field during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Tigers offered Tabron II his scholarship in June of 2024, the summer before their second season with Hugh Freeze at the helm. Despite the coaching change from Freeze to Alex Golesh, Tabron II is interested in Auburn; he visited the Tigers on Saturday.

Auburn brought in three quarterbacks in the 2026 transfer portal cycle, most notably former USF starter Byrum Brown. Three-star Rhys Brush signed with Auburn in the 2026 recruiting cycle.