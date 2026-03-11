No. 4 IOL Recruit Set to Visit Three College Football Powerhouses

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has picked up in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

A handful of the best 2027 prospects decided to get their commitments out of the way well in advance of the early signing period. Most will make their college decisions in the summer following their official visits.

One of the top uncommitted interior offensive line prospects in the class of 2027 is Ismael Camara. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder from Gilmer, Texas, ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman and No. 36 overall in the class, per Rivals.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks called Camara an "immensely gifted offensive line prospect with enormous size and impressive functional athleticism" and said that he has a "higher center of gravity, but (is) naturally flexible and bends with relative ease considering size and mass" on a scouting report from September of 2025.

Even though he has yet to make a decision, Camara is beginning to narrow down his best options for the future. Keegan Pope of Rivals reported that Camara has three visits scheduled to SEC programs later this week.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats extended their scholarship offer to Camara in late January. Kentucky underwent a coaching change from Mark Stoops to Will Stein at the end of the 2025 regular season, one that the Wildcats hope will bring a more exciting touch to their offense.

Kentucky only brought in one interior offensive lineman from the 2026 recruiting cycle in three-star junior college transfer Jordan Knox, although it signed multiple high-profile offensive linemen in the portal cycle. Three-star interior offensive lineman Brady Hull is one of Kentucky's two 2027 commitments.

Georgia

The Bulldogs offered Camara his scholarship in August of 2025. Georgia is no stranger to talented interior offensive linemen; it saw Tate Ratledge, Dylan Fairchild and Jared Wilson selected on Friday of the 2025 NFL draft.

Georgia brought four-star Tyreek Jemison and Zykie Helton, along with three-stars Graham Houston and Zachary Lewis, into their 2026 class to stockpile interior offensive line talent. Four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams is the only current offensive line commitment the Bulldogs hold in the 2027 cycle.

Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer calls out from the sidelines in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide was the first of the three programs to offer Camara back in March of 2025. Unlike Kentucky and Georgia, Alabama hosted Camara on a previous visit during the 2025 football season.

Alabama recruited a pair of interior offensive linemen to their 2026 signing class in four-star Chris Booker and three-star Tyrell Miller. Additionally, the Crimson Tide brought in four portal acquisitions for its interior offensive line: Ethan Fields (Ole Miss), Nick Brooks (Texas), Racin Delgatty (Cal Poly) and Kaden Strayhorn (Michigan).