AJ Randle Jr. is one of the fastest-rising defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, emerging as a coveted four-star linebacker out of Garner High School in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound defender is ranked as the No. 5 linebacker in the 2027 Rivals300 and has drawn national attention thanks to his rare blend of size, speed, and versatility, currently holding more than 50 offers from across the country.

Originally evaluated as a safety before growing into a linebacker frame, Randle’s athleticism has made him a standout on both the football field and track circuit.

During the 2025 high school season, Randle recorded 84 solo tackles, one interception, three forced fumbles, and six tackles for loss at Garner High School. He also contributed offensively with four rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores.

Beyond football, Randle excelled in track and field, placing fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCHSAA 4A state meet as a sophomore.

Now, one of the sport’s most coveted recruits has announced when he will commit and which schools remain in the running.

Randle reportedly told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his commitment on May 21 and choose between Miami, South Carolina, Ohio State, Florida, NC State, and Georgia.

NEWS: Four-Star LB AJ Randle will announce his commitment May 21st, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 215 LB will choose between Miami, South Carolina, Ohio State, Florida, NC State, and Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 5 LB in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/N7GwUKRdcT pic.twitter.com/MFRxDt5Mw2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 14, 2026

These are six of the premier schools in college football, and with Randle being a North Carolina native, they're all right in his backyard as well.

Here's what makes each program stand out and what could ultimately sway his decision.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) against the Indiana Hoosiers | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes

Miami has rebuilt its identity around elite defensive talent under head coach Mario Cristobal, consistently landing blue-chip front-seven prospects and sending defenders to the NFL. Players like Rueben Bain Jr. helped reestablish the Hurricanes as a destination for explosive edge defenders and linebackers.

Miami can offer AJ Randle early playing opportunities, ACC exposure, South Florida recruiting pipelines, and a system that emphasizes aggressive, attacking defense. The program’s growing NIL infrastructure and recent championship game appearance also make Miami an attractive blend of development and opportunity.

South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has quietly become one of the SEC’s more respected defensive development programs under Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. The Gamecocks have built momentum by identifying athletic linebackers who thrive in versatile schemes that prioritize speed and physicality.

For Randle, South Carolina can pitch immediate SEC competition, passionate fan support, and a chance to become the centerpiece of an ascending defense rather than just another highly ranked recruit in a crowded room. Columbia also offers a strong developmental path for hybrid defenders capable of playing multiple roles.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State remains one of college football’s premier pipelines for NFL defensive talent, particularly at linebacker and defensive end. The Buckeyes annually recruit at an elite level and consistently compete for national championships, giving prospects exposure on the sport’s biggest stage.

For Randle, Ohio State offers top-tier facilities, national brand recognition, and a proven track record of preparing defenders for the NFL. The Buckeyes can also sell him on competing in a defense loaded with speed, where athletic linebackers are developed to thrive in both coverage and downhill run support.

Florida Gators

Florida’s recruiting pitch centers on SEC competition, defensive tradition, and the opportunity to help restore the program to national prominence. The Gators have historically produced elite linebackers and defensive athletes, and Gainesville remains one of the sport’s most recognizable brands.

For Randle, Florida can offer early playing time and the chance to become a foundational piece of the program’s defensive rebuild. Jon Sumrall's emphasis on recruiting versatile defenders who can blitz, cover, and play sideline-to-sideline fits Randle’s athletic profile exceptionally well.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall talks with Florida cornerback Ben Hanks II (12) during practice during spring practice at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 2, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State Wolfpack

NC State has developed a reputation for maximizing defensive talent, particularly in the front seven, while consistently fielding disciplined and physical defenses in the ACC. The Wolfpack may not recruit at the same level as SEC giants, but they routinely develop overlooked defenders into NFL-caliber players.

Staying closer to home could also appeal to Randle, and NC State can offer a clearer path to immediate snaps and leadership opportunities. The program’s player-development culture and defensive consistency make it a compelling option for recruits seeking growth over hype.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia has become the gold standard for defensive recruiting and linebacker development under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs consistently stack top-ranked recruiting classes and have produced multiple Butkus Award winners, first-round draft picks, and NFL starters at linebacker.

Georgia’s pitch to Randle is simple: compete for championships, train in an NFL-style defensive system, and develop alongside the nation’s best talent. Even amid the NIL era, the Bulldogs continue to attract elite defenders because of their reputation for development and sustained dominance on the national stage.