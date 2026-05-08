Nation's No. 9 RB Lets Down Major College Football Programs in Recruiting Update

One of the highest ranked running back recruits coming out of high school in the 2027 cycle had narrowed his decision down to four elite college football programs, and in revealing his official commitment left a few analysts surprised.

Four-star Bogart (Ga.) running back Andrew Beard has announced his 2027 recruiting commitment decision, helping push one SEC program up the national rankings and leaving three other schools scrambling for answers.

Where is Beard heading?

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The top-flight running back prospect announced his intention to play for Florida as part of the school’s 2027 recruiting class in a late landmark decision.

In the process, Beard became the first running back to commit to Jon Sumrall’s program this offseason and helped move the Gators up into the No. 6 position nationally.

Ranked as the No. 9 rusher in America and the 18th best player from the state of Georgia, Beard projects as an early-impact, three-down inside rusher with college-ready vision and patience, an ideal piece for Florida to build its offense around in the future.

What schools missed out?

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Florida wasn’t considered a clear favorite to land Beard earlier in his process, initially emerging as a serious in-state target for Georgia, which was firmly in the picture from the outset for the running back.

Kirby Smart’s program had the initial momentum for a prospect who was a Bulldogs legacy, and certainly doesn’t lack for elite rushing skill after securing the commitment of national No. 1 running back Kemon Spell in the beginning of February.

Dabo Swinney then emerged

After the initial energy coming from Georgia, it then surfaced that Clemson was being considered the unofficial favorite for Beard for a time, according to the insiders.

He would have been the Tigers’ first running back commit in this cycle, although Swinney and his staff swung big with pledges from No. 17 quarterback Kharim Hughley and No. 10 linebacker Bryce Kish.

Clemson enjoyed a strong position with Beard, building on the relationships they established with him going back to 2023 before he exploded onto the national recruiting consciousness, and running back coach CJ Spiller worked to get close with him before the school made an offer in January.

Another SEC hopeful was in the picture

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While maybe considered behind the likes of Georgia and Clemson, for a time Tennessee was in the conversation for Beard prior to his commitment.

There was strong early interest from the Volunteers’ side and some appeal for how he would fit in their offense , as the prospect specifically noted how Josh Heupel’s schemes give backs more opportunities to run in space.

But the blue-chip RB is a Gator

Beard became the fourth recruit to commit to UF this past week and looks like another payoff for Jon Sumrall’s pure persistence.

Florida made Beard feel like a priority early and consistently, going the distance in fostering a relationship between him and its offensive coaching staff, resulting in the late surge for the Gators and their increasingly elite top-10 recruiting class.