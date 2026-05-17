No. 5 College Football OT Prospect Announces Update Amid National Interest

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is in full swing in mid-May of the 2026 offseason.

Several prospects have already begun making their official visits to the programs that appeal to them most and will commit following the visits. Many prospects have already announced their commitments or will do so prior to taking visits.

Four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt resides among the marquee uncommitted prospects in the 2027 class, nearing a decision. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder from Middletown, Delaware, ranks as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class, No. 1 prospect in the state of Delaware, and No. 75 overall prospect on Rivals.

While he has not reached an official decision, von Brandt made an important step toward a commitment on Saturday. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported von Brandt will announce his decision between his four finalists on Monday.

Previous commitment to Penn State

James Franklin landed von Brandt's commitment on Nov. 9, 2024, more than two years ahead of the 2027 early signing period. Holding commitments for that long is a challenge for every college football program, but the Nittany Lions' disastrous start to conference play, which boiled over with their firing of Franklin, did not help their cause with von Brandt.

Penn State lost von Brandt's commitment on Oct. 12, 2025, about the same time it parted ways with Franklin. Matt Campbell's staff re-offered him in December and he will officially visit Penn State on June 2, but the frequency of visits to the Nittany Lions has steeply declined.

Notre Dame's momentum

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fighting Irish offered von Brandt his scholarship just over a week after he decommitted from Penn State. He visited Notre Dame twice after picking up the offer and will round out his official summer visits there on June 19.

The three visits will mark the most of any to von Brandt's finalists since his decommitment from Penn State.

Notre Dame looks to keep up its momentum in recruiting blue-chip offensive linemen from the northeast.

Four-star interior offensive lineman and Pittsburgh native James Halter committed to the Fighting Irish in October of 2025. New Jersey offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class, committed to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

SEC programs in the mix

Florida is scheduled to receive an official visit from von Brandt on May 28. The Gators' 2027 class picked up steam in April with a flurry of commitments, two of which came from five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller and four-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller.

Auburn is the last of von Brandt's four finalists and the penultimate of his official visits on June 12. The Tigers desperately need to make a mark in the trenches when it comes to recruiting; porous offensive line play was a part of Auburn's many struggles in 2025 and could be problematic once again in 2026.