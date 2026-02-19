No. 5 College Football Prospect Reportedly 'Locked In' on Commitment Amid National Interest

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has begun to ramp up in the first month of the 2026 offseason.

Most of the top prospects in the recruiting cycle will not announce their college commitments until sometime in the summer. However, a sizable number of prospects announced their commitments prior to the offseason.

Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is among the prospects who already committed in the class, announcing his pledge to Texas Tech on Oct. 4, 2025. The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder from the Dallas area ranks as the No. 5 player in the class, No. 1 defensive lineman in the class and No. 3 player from Texas, per 247Sports Composite.

Brewster is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Robert Brewster, who the Dallas Cowboys selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft. In addition to his defensive snaps, Brewster sees occasional use as a short-yardage running back near the goal line at Cedar Hill High School.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Brewster as a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism" and "not overly long, but broad-trunked and powerfully built" in a scouting report.

Early commitments in a recruiting cycle always come with a greater risk of other programs enticing them to flip than later commitments. Those risks become magnified when primary recruiters are let go from staffs, something that Texas Tech did with defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch.

Despite the change, Brewster has not looked elsewhere in his recruitment process since he announced his commitment. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported that Brewster is "locked in" despite some interest in him from a pair of national powers.

Miami

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025-2026 College Football Playoff National Championship runner-up has expressed interest in Brewster during his recruitment. The Hurricanes offered him a scholarship on April 30, 2025, although Brewster has not taken a visit to Miami.

Miami will boast of NFL draft picks from its 2025 defensive line in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor. Four-star defensive end Demarcus Deroche is the only defensive line commit of any kind in the Hurricanes' 2027 recruiting class.

Indiana

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning national champions have also eyed Brewster for much of his recruitment process. Indiana offered him a scholarship on May 19, 2025, and he unofficially visited for its game against Illinois last fall, about two weeks before he committed to Texas Tech.

The NCAA transfer portal has become somewhat of a staple for Indiana in reloading its talent pool. The Hoosiers have a four-star defensive line commit in their 2026 recruiting class in Kevontay Hogan, but they do not have a defensive lineman committed in their 2027 class yet.