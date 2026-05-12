No. 6 Ranked Safety Gavin Williams Predicted to Big Ten Powerhouse Over Hated Rival

One of the biggest recruiting battles in the 2027 class appears to be swinging toward the USC Trojans, and it could signal something much larger about the future of the program.

Four-star safety Gavin Williams, the No. 6 safety in the country according to 247Sports, is nearing his commitment decision. The California native has narrowed his choices to USC, Notre Dame, Washington and UCLA, but this race increasingly looks like it is coming down to the Trojans and Fighting Irish.

That alone makes the recruitment important. When USC and Notre Dame battle for elite prospects, it usually means the player is viewed as a future difference-maker. Williams fits that description perfectly.

Now, momentum appears to favor USC.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals insider Mike Singer logged a prediction for the Trojans to land Williams. Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney echoed that belief while explaining why USC has positioned itself well entering decision weekend.

"With family close, with the comfort level growing and Williams being a top target even through a position coach change, the Trojans have to love where they stand heading into his weekend decision," Gorney wrote.

This recruitment matters for USC far beyond just adding another four-star defensive back.

Defense has consistently been the biggest criticism of Lincoln Riley’s tenure. USC has produced explosive offenses, but the inability to field elite defenses has prevented the Trojans from returning to true national championship contention. That is why recruiting players like Williams is critical.

Elite defenses are built with difference-makers in the secondary, especially in modern college football where explosive passing attacks dominate the sport. Williams has the athleticism and versatility to become exactly that kind of player.

There is also another layer to this recruitment that cannot be ignored. USC has struggled to consistently lock down California’s top talent during Riley’s tenure. In previous eras, especially under Pete Carroll, USC operated almost like it had a wall around the state. The nation’s best California prospects stayed home.

That has not been the case recently.

Programs from across the country have routinely entered California and pulled elite recruits away from USC.

If the Trojans land Williams over Notre Dame and several other major programs, it would represent another sign that USC is starting to regain control of its backyard. That is why this commitment carries real weight.

Williams is scheduled to announce his decision Sunday, and if USC wins this battle, it may say just as much about the direction of the program as it does about one player.