No. 8 College Football TE Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

Four-star tight end Jordan Karhoff has narrowed his recruitment to five schools. The Columbus, Ohio, native announced that Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Ohio State are his finalists, according to the latest from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

Karhoff is currently ranked as the No. 8 tight end in the 2027 Rivals300. At 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds, the St. Francis DeSales standout is one of the most physically developed prospects in his class.

The recruitment of Karhoff represents a significant regional and national battle for several high-profile coaching staffs. His decision will impact how these programs build their offensive depth charts for the 2027 season.

Ohio State faces pressure to keep local talent in Columbus

The inclusion of Ohio State is expected given Karhoff's ties to his hometown. He plays high school football with RJ Day, the son of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, which provides the local program with a level of personal familiarity that other finalists lack. Despite this connection, Karhoff is exploring options beyond the Big Ten to ensure he finds the best fit for his physical style of play.

Ohio State traditionally prioritizes keeping elite local prospects within state borders, but the Buckeyes are facing stiff competition for this particular recruit. Karhoff has noted his desire to play in an offense that maximizes the tight end's role in both the passing game and as a primary blocker.

While the Buckeyes offer proximity, the other finalists are leaning on their specific developmental track records to pull him away.

SEC powers Georgia, Texas A&M prioritize size and versatility

Georgia and Texas A&M represent the SEC contingent in Karhoff’s final five. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have a well-documented history of developing elite tight ends for the NFL, which is a major selling point in this recruitment.

Georgia’s offense frequently uses multiple tight ends, a structure that aligns with Karhoff’s experience at St. Francis DeSales.

Texas A&M is also viewed as a major contender under the leadership of Mike Elko. The Aggies are looking to secure elite pass-catching threats to bolster their future offenses and have remained in constant communication with the Ohio native.

Karhoff has an official visit scheduled in College Station on June 5, which could be a pivotal moment for the Aggies to gain momentum over the other four finalists.

ACC finalists Miami, Virginia Tech utilize coaching relationships

Miami and Virginia Tech round out the top five, representing the ACC’s interest in the four-star prospect. The Hurricanes are looking to add size to their roster and have pitched Karhoff on the versatility he showed while playing defensive end. Their staff believes his toughness as a blocker makes him a natural fit for their current offensive identity.

Virginia Tech presents a unique challenge for the other schools because of head coach James Franklin. Franklin began recruiting Karhoff during his tenure at Penn State when the tight end was only 14 years old. The Hokies are attempting to leverage this long-standing relationship to pull a top-tier recruit from the Midwest into the ACC. Karhoff is scheduled to take an official visit to Blacksburg on May 29.