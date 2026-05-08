Georgia DB Chase Johnson Snubs Three Major College Football Programs

One of the most promising defensive prospects coming out of high school in one of America’s most talent rich states has revealed his commitment decision, leaving one insurgent ACC program with a big win and other schools looking for answers.

Four-star Swainsboro (Ga.) cornerback Chase Johnson has revealed his 2027 recruiting intention, giving one veteran head coach a major advantage in his conference.

Where is he headed?

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Johnson revealed his intention to play for Virginia Tech as a 2027 recruit, giving new coach James Franklin his 12th commitment in a class that rose into the top 25 as a result.

In the process, Franklin and the Hokies found themselves with an intriguing prospect who also logged key snaps at running back in addition to the cornerback position, boasting some coveted two-way athleticism and versatility that will help him get acclimated at the Power Four level.

Johnson’s commitment further enhances Franklin’s reputation as a national recruiter, luring a player from the Southeast away from local programs, including one SEC contender that was in the picture for the in-state prospect.

What other schools were involved?

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First up, Georgia was among the offers Johnson received, which numbered up to 30 from major programs nationwide before his commitment went final.

Dipping deep into Kirby Smart country and grabbing a player of Johnson’s caliber away from the Bulldogs is a notable development in favor of Franklin and his Virginia Tech recruiting staff.

Especially for cornerbacks coach Nick Perry, a former Alabama player and assistant with NFL experience, whose voice counts for something when working the Southeast, signaling a trend worth watching as Tech looks to build a program that can compete with not only its peers in the ACC, but the class of the SEC, when it comes to talent acquisition.

ACC schools were in play

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Florida State also featured among the top schools in Johnson’s recruitment, and he was among a few higher-tier prospects that new cornerbacks coach Blue Adams was able to get on campus for a visit.

Mike Norvell’s Seminoles have six commitments in 2027, half of which play at safety, but no cornerbacks have pledged yet.

Louisville rounded out the programs that seemed to have a good line on Johnson, but still boasts a solid top 20 class that places second in the ACC, and includes a commitment from No. 17 cornerback Allen Evans.

A promising DB prospect

Johnson presents as a defensive back prospect with elite coverage and ball skills, and emerged quickly as one of the top players at his position in the state of Georgia.

Recruiting analysts rate him as the No. 4 cornerback from the state and the No. 38 player in the nation at the position, when taking an industry-weighted average of the national services.

That talent heads to the ACC, where James Franklin is looking to make Virginia Tech a national powerhouse once again.