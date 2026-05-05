Nation’s No. 6 OT Elijah Hutcheson Predicted to Turn Down Three CFP Contenders

The recruiting trail never slows down, and one of the biggest storylines in the 2027 class is already taking shape. Elijah Hutcheson, the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle, is trending toward Florida Gators, and if that prediction holds, it would signal more than just another commitment.

It would be a statement.

Recruiting is no longer just about talent evaluation. It is about relationships, development and long-term vision. That is what makes this battle so important.

Florida is not just competing for Hutcheson. It is going head-to-head with programs that have consistently been in the College Football Playoff conversation. That is why this prediction matters more than it might seem at first glance.

According to Blake Alderman of Gators Online, Florida has positioned itself as the favorite due to a strong relationship built with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. That connection started at Penn State and carried over to Gainesville, giving Florida an early edge.

In today’s recruiting landscape, that kind of continuity can be the difference between finishing second and landing a cornerstone prospect.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But relationships alone do not win battles like this.

Alderman also stated that Florida made an impression with its GatorMade program, which focuses on helping players build their brand and prepare for opportunities beyond football. That matters more than ever in the NIL era. Recruits are not just choosing where to play. They are choosing where to develop on and off the field. Programs that understand that shift have a clear advantage.

That is where Florida is starting to separate itself.

Hutcheson, listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, fits the mold of a player who can anchor an offensive line for years. For Florida, this is not just about adding depth. It is about changing the perception of the program’s ability to recruit elite talent in the trenches. That has been an area where the program has needed to improve, and landing a player of this caliber would be a step in the right direction.

It would also come at the expense of some of the biggest programs in the sport.

Turning down the Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, and Oregon Ducks would not just be notable. It would be defining. Those are programs that have been competing at the highest level, and winning a recruiting battle against them signals that Florida is gaining ground. That is why this prediction carries weight.

At the same time, nothing is finalized in recruiting until the commitment is signed. Official visits, NIL opportunities and late pushes from competing programs can change everything. Georgia, Oregon and Indiana are likely not going to back off. If anything, this prediction will only intensify their efforts to flip Hutcheson before a decision is made. That is the reality of modern recruiting.

Still, Florida being in this position says a lot about where the program is heading. It shows progress in recruiting strategy, relationship building and overall program direction. Those are the foundations of sustained success, not just one recruiting win.

If Florida can close this, it is more than landing a top offensive tackle. It is proof that the program can go toe to toe with College Football Playoff contenders and win.

And that is how programs change their trajectory.