No. 9 Ranked Overall College Football Recruit Announces Top 5 Schools

David Folorunsho is ready to make a decision. The five-star defensive lineman out of Chicago's St. Patrick High School announced Wednesday that he will reveal his college commitment on May 15, live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Folorunsho, ranked No. 9 overall and No. 2 at his position in the 2027 Rivals 300, has narrowed his list to Notre Dame, Miami, Texas Tech, Michigan and Georgia. The announcement comes earlier than expected, as he had previously signaled a post-official-visit timeline pointing toward late summer.

The acceleration is notable. The five-star prospect has a top-five list, a commitment date upcoming and the full attention of multiple blue-blood programs.

A recruitment that moved faster than anyone anticipated

Folorunsho went from a three-star prospect with modest national recognition to a top-10 player in the country in a matter of weeks, a rise that attracted an avalanche of high-profile offers. As a junior at St. Patrick, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman posted 55 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five sacks, production that made his ranking jump feel earned rather than arbitrary.

His head coach, Tom Zbikowski, is a former Notre Dame safety, and Ian Book, who also played for the Irish, is the president of St. Patrick. That built-in pipeline gave Notre Dame an early foothold.

I caught up with C/O 2027 4⭐️ Elite DL David Folorunsho (43rd Natl. 3rd Pos.) following his visit at Notre Dame to see how it went. Irish fans will love to hear what he had to say.



“My visit went great. It was great to get down there and spend more time with the coaching staff.… pic.twitter.com/GcZ3i2znCB — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) April 28, 2026

After multiple spring visits to South Bend, Folorunsho said of the Irish, "Coach Freeman is a defensive-oriented guy, and you can tell that his players all love playing for him. You can tell everyone cares about one another, and it really is more than football over there."

Notre Dame has hosted him more than any other program and has an official visit locked in for June 12, even after the commitment date, which itself signals where that relationship stands.

Notre Dame leads, but this race is open

The Rivals recruiting prediction machine currently gives Notre Dame a 76.1% chance of landing Folorunsho, with Texas Tech second at 19.2%. On3/Rivals vice president of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said on the Wiltfong Whiparound podcast that Notre Dame "is in a dogfight with Miami and Texas Tech, but they are in the thick of it and could certainly still land Folorunsho."

Texas Tech is the most interesting variable. Folorunsho came away from his Lubbock visit genuinely impressed, and the Red Raiders currently rank second nationally in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings for 2027.

NEWS: Five-Star DL David Folorunsho will announce his Commitment May 15th live on the Rivals YouTube Channel, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 285 DL is ranked as the No. 9 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



He’s down to 5 schoolshttps://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/X6JAffDs7Q — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Michigan is also a factor worth watching. After receiving an offer from new Wolverines defensive line coach Larry Black, Folorunsho said "Coach Black is a guy anyone would want as a position coach. You can tell his style of coaching by having a conversation with him."

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham has yet to land a five-star commit, and Folorunsho would be a program-defining get for that staff.

Folorunsho will announce his decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel on May 15.



