Three Major College Football Programs Ramp up Pursuit of No. 2 DL Recruit

Defensive line remains one of the most competitive positions college football programs are scouting during the 2027 recruiting cycle, and now one of the best prospects coming out of high school is getting serious attention from some elite schools.

Four-star Chatsworth (Calif.) defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou has been taking some consequential visits and now three notable college football programs appear to have taken something of a lead in the recruitment of the blue chip player.

Three programs sticking out right now

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Among that trio are two Big Ten powerhouses and college football’s most famous independent, with the latter appearing as arguably the favorite.

Notre Dame looks to be out in front for Fakatou, who said that Marcus Freeman’s programs “moved way up for me,” in comments to Rivals following his recent visit.

Ranking inside the top 10 recruiting standings with a strong defensive class, the Irish are still yet to earn the pledge of a defensive lineman, with Fakatou emerging as a priority target for the school in that effort.

The other school he mentioned as being right there is Ohio State, whose fifth ranked recruiting class boasts the commitment of consensus No. 1 edge rusher David Jacobs.

Fakatou has made visits to Columbus, and the Buckeyes have emphasized their track record of developing NFL-caliber defensive linemen, which resonates with the prospect.

And while Ohio State still has no firm edge over any other contender, the staff’s ability to produce pro talent and compete for championships is a clear selling point.

That third potential insurgent?

That would be Oregon, which has hosted Fakatou on campus a few times recently, and which is prioritizing the defensive line as the program builds its 2027 recruiting haul.

Rivals recruiting insider Adam Gorney went as far as calling Oregon the No. 1 school in Fakatou’s thinking at this stage after Dan Lanning and his staff have made a serious push to lure him away from the Irish and Buckeyes.

An elite DL prospect in 2027

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Considered the No. 2 defensive lineman in the country by an average of the national recruiting services, Fakatou projects as a physically imposing defensive lineman with a strong foundation to develop into a disruptive presence at the Power Four level.

Playing reps mostly on the edge but with the capacity to move inside to tackle, he shows good size and length at the point of attack, using his frame effectively to occupy blockers and collapse running lanes, especially when anchoring against double teams.

Fakatou flashes elite burst off the snap and as a pass rusher demonstrates effort and motor, offering intriguing upside as a rotational defensive lineman with run stopping ability and developmental pass rush potential.

Industry weighted average recruiting opinion marks Fakatou as a consensus four star prospect and the No. 27 overall prospect in the nation at any position.

(Rivals)