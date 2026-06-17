National Power Predicted to Land College Football's No. 1 2028 Prospect in 4-Team Battle

The 2027 recruiting cycle is heating up for college football programs across the country.

The summer months provide the perfect time to get as many of the top prospects as they can on their campus to give their best pitch before the high school and college seasons start. However, it's not just recruiting the 2027 cycle. Coaches are also targeting the 2028 prospects.

Ohio State Leads Early Race

One of those prospects is five-star wide receiver Jett Harrison. If the last name sounds familiar for a wideout, it should. Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison and the younger brother of former Ohio State Buckeyes standout Marvin Harrison Jr.

Central Catholic cornerback Xxavier Thomas (2) lines up across from St. Joseph's Prep wide receiver Jett Harrison. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's why it came as no surprise when Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong put in a prediction for the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day to land Harrison.

"The front-runners for Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep School five-star receiver Jett Harrison looks to be Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and USC," Wiltfong wrote. "Talking to sources with knowledge of the recruitment, I like where the Buckeyes stand, and with that, have logged an early prediction to reflect that."

Ohio State is WRU

If Harrison joins the Buckeyes, he'd be adding to one of the most impressive lineages in college sports. Ohio State is known as the best program for wide receivers. Recently, the Buckeyes have had players like Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. That doesn't include current guys like Jeremiah Smith and 2026 five-star Chris Henry Jr.

The hope for other programs was that when legendary wide receiver coach Brian Hartline left to be the head coach of the South Florida Bulls after the 2025 season, the Buckeyes' wide receiver recruiting efforts would take a hit. However, it doesn't appear that's the case.

Miami, USC and Oregon Still in the Hunt

While Wiltfong's prediction is for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes hold a 98.7% chance to land the talented wide receiver, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine, there are still several major programs hoping to land his services. Those teams would be Miami, USC and Oregon.

All three of those teams have had success with wide receivers as well. Miami has Malachi Toney on the roster, fresh off a huge freshman season. USC had the Biletnikoff Award winner last year in Makai Lemon. Oregon has had several successful receivers, like Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson. Also, five-star Dakorien Moore had a strong freshman season in 2025.

America’s No. 1 Recruit

It's easy to see why so many are going all in on Harrison. He's ranked as the No. 1 player in the 2028 class by Rivals. Teams have also seen the last two seasons with Smith and Toney what a difference an elite wide receiver can make for a team, even in their first season.

Still, Ohio State enters the stretch as the program to beat. Between its proven receiver development track record, consistent NFL pipeline and early momentum in the recruitment, the Buckeyes have positioned themselves exactly where they want to be: setting the standard while everyone else tries to catch up.