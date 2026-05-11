The 2027 college football recruiting cycle is rapidly intensifying in mid-May of the 2026 offseason.

Prospects across the class will take visits to the college football programs that intrigue them most throughout the summer. Even though the vast majority are taking visits as a tool to weigh options, a large number of the prospects opted to make their college decisions before their visits.

One of the marquee uncommitted prospects in the 2027 cycle is four-star running back Brayden Tyson. The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder from Snellville, Georgia, ranks as the No. 23 running back, No. 32 prospect in Georgia and No. 301 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

In three years of varsity football at Brookwood High School, Tyson has run for 4,057 yards and 46 touchdowns and caught 46 passes for 645 yards and five more touchdowns. Tyson also participates in the 100-meter dash for Brookwood's track and field team.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins referred to Tyson as a "downhill sledge hammer with ready-to-play bulk" and said that he is "built almost like a defensive end with a muscular frame that's believed to be pushing 6-foot-1 and carrying 235 pounds" in a scouting report from earlier in May.

Tyson does, in fact, come from a defensive line pedigree; he is the son of former Georgia and NFL defensive end DeAngelo Tyson.

While Tyson is yet to announce his decision, he made an important step toward his commitment on Sunday. Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Tyson will announce his college decision on May 15 between four Power Four programs.

Florida State

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell leads practice Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seminoles offered Tyson a scholarship in January of 2024 and have remained in steady contact with him since. Tyson has already visited Florida State no less than eight times in his recruitment and will officially visit the Seminoles on June 12, the penultimate of his summer visits.

Three-star freshman Amari Thomas and transfers Gemari Sands (Florida Atlantic) and Quintrevion Wisner (Texas) are Florida State's new additions at running back in 2026. The Seminoles are hoping to land their first four-star running back in two recruiting cycles with a potential commitment from Tyson.

Purdue

The Boilermakers pitched their offer to Tyson in late February of 2025. Tyson will officially visit Purdue on June 19, the final of his official visits this summer.

Three-star freshman Izaiah Wright and transfers Fame Ijeboi (Minnesota) and Jerrick Gibson (Texas) are the new running backs on Purdue's 2026 roster. The Boilermakers currently hold a commitment from three-star running back Amos Bradford in their 2027 class.

Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano watches his players in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Scarlet Knights also offered Tyson a scholarship in late February of 2025, although he has stayed in contact with them more than Purdue. Tyson has taken two visits to Rutgers previously and will visit the Scarlet Knights officially on May 29.

Rutgers added Louisiana Tech transfer Clay Thevenin and three-star freshman Michael Dukes III to its 2026 roster at running back. One of the Scarlet Knights' current six commitments in the 2027 cycle is from three-star running back Trenton Lynch.

South Carolina

The Gamecocks were the first school to offer Tyson a scholarship back in May of 2023. Tyson has taken no less than three visits to South Carolina, the latest of which was an official visit back on May 1.

South Carolina did not sign a running back prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, although it did reel in a trio of Power Four transfers earlier in the offseason. The Gamecocks are hopeful Tyson will be their first running back signee out of high school since Matt Fuller in the 2024 recruiting cycle.