Top College Football Program Predicted To Land Nation’s No. 1 QB Amid Intense Recruiting Battle

The college football recruting rankings for the 2028 class have been revealed, which means that there is technically a new No. 1 overall quarterback recruit.

Unlike classes in the past that have been dominated by quarterbacks, the 2028 class currently has just one signal caller ranked within the top-15. In fact, there are just two quarterbacks ranked within the top-32, which could indicate a down year at the sport's most important position.

Regardless, leading the back is four-star quarterback Christopher Vargas out of St. John's Prep in Lawrence, Massachusetts. En route to leading his team to a state title appearance, Vargas posted an impressive stat line as a sophomore starting on varsity. He threw for 1,655 yards with 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions en route to helping lead his team to an 11-2 record on the season.

🚨NEW🚨 QB Christopher Vargas ranks No. 15 in the initial 2028 Rivals300.https://t.co/gzYz0TWN1w pic.twitter.com/3Qza98ospq — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Considering that a majority of college football programs are primarily focused on the 2027, it's extremely early in the process for them to be considered a heavy favorite in most of these recruitments. That said, there is one program that Rivals views as trending for Vargas.

Penn State leads the pack early for No. 1 quarterback

Matt Campbell is announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' recruiting prediction machine, which factors in geographical location, Rivals insiders, fan site insiders and social sentiment among other categories to determine its numbers, Penn State is currently the favorite.

Led by former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, the Nittany Lions have a 40.8% chance of landing Vargas at this time, with the Boston College Eagles being the next-closest team at 28.7%. The Ohio State Buckeyes are also viewed as a contender in his recruitment at this time, as they have a 12.6% chance, while both the Georgia Bulldogs and Syracuse Orange have a 5.5% chance.

Despite it still being early in his development, Rivals' Director of Scouting and Recruiting, Charles Power is extremely high on what Vargas brings to the table as a young quarterback.

"He has primarily been used as more of a dropback passer at this stage, but had a productive sophomore season building on his freshman season," wrote Power. "He led his team to a state title berth in the state of Massachusetts. It’s still very early in the development process for so many of these quarterback prospects, but Vargas is setting the pace as we enter the offseason and, most importantly, move towards the junior season."

At this time, Vargas has taken two unofficial visits to Penn State, and has also made stops at Texas A&M and Boston College. His recruitment is far from over at this point, but it certainly won't hurt these programs to build a bond early.